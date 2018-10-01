OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 30: Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb (24) after eluding the tackle of Oakland Raiders Safety Erik Harris (25) on his way to scoring a touchdown run during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Oakland Raiders on September 30, 2018, at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA .Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Finding a good running back on waivers is one of the most difficult parts of fantasy football. Running back is arguably the most coveted position and has the fewest players capable of producing on a week by week basis. With bye weeks in full force, fantasy footballers would be wise to look at players like Nick Chubb and Mike Davis as waiver pickups.

Mike Davis

With Chris Carson inactive, most assumed that rookie running back Rashaad Penny would take over as the lead back. However, Mike Davis took the lead spot in the Seattle backfield and showed why he should continue to see the ball moving forward.

Davis recorded 101 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, good for 4.8 yards per carry. At this point, Carson is expected to return against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Five. However, Davis proved that he deserves to see carries and should split lead back duties with Chris Carson once both players are healthy.

Nick Chubb

Baker Mayfield may earn the headlines, but there’s another rookie in Cleveland lighting up the stat sheet. Second-round rookie Nick Chubb had the best game of his short career Sunday, running for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Chubb put up these massive numbers on just three carries.

Obviously, receiving just three carries won’t lead to consistent fantasy production. However, if Chubb is this dynamic with the ball, Cleveland will have no choice but to keep giving playing time to the rookie. Carlos Hyde has performed admirably, so Chubb probably won’t take the lead job. That said, Chubb will start seeing more action, and he’s shown he’ll play well when given the opportunity. Even sharing carries with Hyde, Chubb has RB2 upside and is owned in just 34.7% of fantasy leagues.

T.J. Yeldon

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring yet again, so T.J. Yeldon is back on this list. Once again, Yeldon put together a strong performance, running for 52 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Yeldon showed an ability to make plays in the passing game, hauling in three receptions for 48 yards and another touchdown.

Even when Fournette gets back in the lineup, Yeldon should continue to be a good play. The Jaguars offense is more dynamic when they aren’t force feeding Fournette, and Yeldon has shown an ability to make plays when given the opportunity. While he might not be an ideal starter when Fournette plays, he’s a strong start as long as Fournette’s hamstring keeps acting up.

