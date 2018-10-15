NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 15: Medalist Paul Allen accepts award at the 2015 Carnegie Medal Of Philanthropy Award Ceremony at New York Public Library on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)

In tragic news, another member of the NFL family has passed away. Paul Allen, longtime owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trailblazers, is no longer with us after putting up a valiant fight with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Allen was just 65 years old.

Seahawks’ and Trailblazers’ owner Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 65. pic.twitter.com/USl4hWovGw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2018

Allen passed away just over a month after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for the second time. Allen is survived by his sister, Jody, who said in a statement that Allen was “a remarkable individual on every level”.

Allen first made a name for himself as co-founder of Microsoft. Working alongside Bill Gates, Allen helped turn Microsoft into one of the largest and most successful companies in the world. Unfortunately, health issues forced Allen to effectively step down all the way back in 1982. He retired officially in 2000, but remained present in Microsoft’s operations as a consultant.

Allen first joined the professional sports landscape in 1988 when he purchased the Portland Trailblazers for $70 million dollars. Eight years later, Allen saved purchased the Seattle Seahawks, saving the franchise as we now know them. Then-owner Ken Behring threatened to move the team to Southern California, but Allen’s purchase blocked this from ever coming to fruition.

The Seattle Seahawks reached three Super Bowls under Allen’s ownership, winning the first championship in franchise history in Super Bowl 48. While the Trailblazers have yet to hoist a championship banner, Portland still has managed to reach the playoffs in 19 times under Allen, including two NBA Finals appearances.

According to those who knew him, Allen’s generosity was second to none. In his lifetime, Allen donated more than two billion dollars to education, wildlife conservation, the arts, and several more causes. Allen also founded the Allen Institute for Brain Science, the Institute for Cell Science, and the Institute for Cell Science.

