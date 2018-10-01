GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 30: Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers runs between Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills and Ryan Lewis #38 during the third quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

No position in football is more susceptible to week-by-week variance than the wide receiver. Receivers can go for 100 yards one week and 15 yards the next. Finding the right players to grab from the waiver wire isn’t easy, but players like Geronimo Allison and Keelan Cole should be safe bets in Week Five. Astonishingly, both players are still available in the majority of fantasy leagues and are must-adds for Week Five.

Geronimo Allison

The Randall Cobb hype train is officially dead. Geronimo Allison has officially established himself as the second wide receiver on the Green Bay Packers depth chart and has brought consistent production all season long opposite Davante Adams.

Allison finished Week Four with six receptions for 80 yards. On the season, Allison has yet to record fewer than 64 yards and has recorded a touchdown in two of his four games. Allison is owned in just 8.2% of fantasy leagues and brings consistent production week in and week out. Adding him to your fantasy team is a no-brainer.

Keelan Cole

Astonishingly, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole is owned in just 34.3% of NFL.com fantasy leagues. Fantasy owners would be wise to pick him up not only for Week Five but for the rest of the season. Cole is the unquestioned top wide receiver in Jacksonville, and he has a favorable matchup in Week Five.

The Jaguars take on a Kansas City Chiefs defense which looks to be among the worst in the league. Cole should have no trouble getting open, and Blake Bortles should have no trouble finding him. This game could very well turn into a shootout, as nobody has figured out a way to slow Kansas City down. If it does, then Cole only gets more valuable.

Tyler Lockett

Despite the return of Doug Baldwin, wide receiver Tyler Lockett should remain a key part of the Seattle Seahawks passing game. Lockett clearly a step up on Brandon Marshall for the WR2 spot, and he faces a favorable matchup in Week Five.

As crazy as it sounds, the Los Angeles Rams are actually allowing 22.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Additionally, this number should only continue to grow as cornerback Aqib Talib is sidelined for the season. With Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh at defensive tackle, the Seahawks will have no prayer of running the ball. Their only chance at beating the Rams is through the air, and that means Lockett should be a big part of the gameplan.

