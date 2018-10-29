HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 14: Keke Coutee #16 of the Houston Texans celebrates after a catch in the first half against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. There are several serviceable wide receivers on the market, but Keke Coutee and David Moore are two of the best options heading into Week Nine

KeKe Coutee

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee is a must-add if he’s available in your fantasy football league. Coutee was already a productive receiver for the Texans, recording 21 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown in the past four weeks. He’s already proven to be a quality NFL receiver and now his production is about to go through the roof.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a torn ACL in Week Eight, ending his 2018 season. With Fuller out of the way, Coutee is now the clear second-best receiver in the Texans offense. He’ll receive his fair share of targets and he’s shown he’s able to produce when given the opportunity. Coutee offers starting potential not only in Week Nine, but throughout the rest of the season.

David Moore

Don’t look now, but David Moore has quietly established himself as a major player in the Seattle Seahawks passing attack. Over his past three games, Moore has recorded 182 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. Moore’s latest outing was the best of his young season, as the second-year receiver recorded four receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.

His reception total should bring some worry, as it implies that he is something of an all-or-nothing player. However, he’s clearly established as the third option in the passing game behind Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin. While his touchdown rate may regress to the norm, he’s shown an ability to get open deep and pick up chunk yardage. He’s a high-risk, high-reward player.

Tyrell Williams

Now that Tyrell Williams is officially off his bye week, the Los Angeles Chargers receiver is a good boom-or-bust add to your lineup. Over his past two games, Williams has recorded 236 yards and three touchdowns. In standard scoring, he put up a combined 41.7 fantasy points.

However, he has only caught seven receptions over that timeframe. This shows that Williams is very much a boom-or-bust player. Either he’ll haul in one or two deep shots and a touchdown, or he’ll put up a dud performance. If you like to live dangerously, Williams offers high upside and is probably available in your fantasy league.

