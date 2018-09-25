SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 23: Free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts a pass against tight end Blake Jarwin #89 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It’s Week Four of the NFL season, which means bye weeks are officially a thing again. Carrying more than one fantasy defense is a waste of a roster spot, so the ultimate success of your team comes down to how well you can play the waiver wire. If your defense is on a bye week, make sure to take a flier on one of these fantasy football week four defenses.

Seattle Seahawks

The 2018 Seattle Seahawks defense isn’t the Legion of Boom anymore, but they’re still a smart play for Week Four. While the unit itself is about league average in terms of talent and production, they’re going up against the worst offense in football. The Arizona Cardinals look absolutely lost on offense and will be sending Josh Rosen out for his first career start. While it will be hard for him to be worse than Sam Bradford, Rosen will be playing in a non-ideal situation.

Put simply, Seattle won’t need Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas in their prime to put up a dominant performance in Week Four. Until Arizona shows any signs of life offensively, you should start whichever defense faces them.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers don’t have an extraordinary defense, but they do face a good matchup in Week Four. The Packers host a Buffalo Bills team which is coming off an upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings but looked dead in the water the first two weeks of the season.

While the Bills deserve credit for upsetting the Vikings, chances are Buffalo won’t be able to repeat that performance. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins turned the ball over three times early in the game, giving Buffalo momentum and great field position. Aaron Rodgers won’t make those mistakes, so Buffalo’s offense will need to earn their way up and down the field.

New York Jets

Owned in just 21.3% of NFL.com leagues, the New York Jets are a sneaky good streamer start in Week Four. New York is actually the third-ranked defense via traditional scoring, racking up five interceptions and eight sacks while allowing just 17.3 points per game.

New York travels down to Jacksonville to take on an offensively inconsistent Jaguars team. While they managed to drop 33 points on the New England Patriots in Week Two, they also put up just six points against the Titans in Week Three. The defense is fantastic, but this is a team held back by quarterback Blake Bortles. Bortles will make mistakes, and the Jets defense should be able to capitalize.

