SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 17: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on December 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It’s quite sad as a Seattle Seahawks fan to be saying this only two games into the season but it’s finally become crystal clear that Pete Carroll is no longer the answer, especially for Russell Wilson. After many strong seasons he brought to this team in his first few years, Seattle hasn’t been able to repeat that type of success since. It’s time to move on.

Pete Carroll is Not the Answer for the Seattle Seahawks

Wasting a Franchise Quarterback

Russell Wilson is currently stuck in a system that isn’t allowing him to succeed. Even as a proven quarterback, it still seems like Wilson isn’t allowed to run his offense, even part of the time. Wilson was successful at checking the play several times against the Chicago Bears but was visibly upset when Carroll called a timeout, preventing him from running his play call, and making him stick to the unfulfilling calls by newbie Brian Schottenheimer.

Wilson has always portrayed himself as an optimistic person whether it’s after a win or a loss, but he let it slip as he stretched his arms out, and shook his head, mouthing several words as he approached the sideline. After putting up with crap playcalling since he was drafted in 2012, Wilson is finally fed up. If Seattle isn’t careful, they could lose their franchise quarterback. Their offensive line is still atrocious. It is only a matter of time until Wilson goes down with a serious injury. On the other hand, nearing the end of his second contract deal with the team, Wilson may want out of Seattle and the Pete Carroll system that is clearly not working anymore.

Blowing Smoke and Mirrors

Right from the start of training camp, Carroll and Schottenheimer both said they wanted to commit to running the ball. They did not call a single run play for a whole of 34 minutes against the Bears. This completely threw off the offense. The ridiculous comments by Carroll saying the reason we didn’t see Chris Carson after the second quarter was because he was “gassed” after playing offense and snaps on special teams was just crap. Carson only played two snaps on special teams the entire game.

Last Word

I’m still optimistic things can turn around for the Seahawks this season. After comparing Seattle’s week by week schedules from the past five years, the expectation was that the team would start slowly. That is to say, not quite this slow in terms of breaking down each game. The Seahawks haven’t won a week one road game since 2013 so I didn’t expect them to come away with a win in Denver. That being said, Seattle has gone 0-3 in week two road games in the past five years but have followed it with a 4-0 record in week three home games, which the Seahawks will have next against the Dallas Cowboys. Even if the Seahawks can figure it out and pull out enough wins, it’s time to cut an end with Pete Carroll and his old-time play calling that isn’t working anymore.

Related

View the original article on