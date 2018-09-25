SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 23: Running Back Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field on September 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

With three weeks of football officially in the books, the fantasy football landscape is starting to take shape. Backfields are becoming more defined and former overthoughts are now focal points of some offenses. With bye weeks officially underway, it’s never been more important to monitor the waiver wire. Heading into week four, running backs like Chris Carson and Aaron Jones are smart fantasy pickups.

Chris Carson

The battle for the lead role in the Seattle Seahawks backfield is officially over. Chris Carson finished Week Three with 32 carries, recording 102 yards and a touchdown. First-round rookie Rashaad Penny, meanwhile, finished his night with just three carries for five yards.

At this point, Carson is a clearly superior option to Rashaad Penny. There’s a decent chance Carson is available, as he’s owned in just 56.6% of NFL.com leagues. Carson faces a bad Arizona Cardinals team in Week Four, so he should put up strong numbers as Seattle’s lead running back.

Aaron Jones

While Aaron Jones was supposed to take a back seat upon his return from suspension, the Green Bay running back already established himself in the rotation. During his first game back, Jones recorded six carries for 42 yards and added another five yards on one reception.

Granted, the pace of play in this game was skewed, as Green Bay played the majority of the game while trailing to the Washington Redskins. That said, Jones is the most talented back on the Packers roster, and he proved that he’s game-ready in his return to action. As the season progresses, Jones will continue to knock off rust and take more and more carries. Starting him in Week Four could be dangerous, but he’s a smart add for the long haul.

Buck Allen

Javorius Allen (or Buck) should only be a worst-case scenario waiver grab, as the majority of his fantasy production comes from touchdowns rather than yardage. That said, the Baltimore Ravens insist on pairing Allen with Alex Collins, so Buck Allen should continue to see a good amount of playing time.

Baltimore faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week Four which has struggled all season long. The Ravens shouldn’t have a problem getting into the red zone, and that’s where Buck Allen shines. Are there better plays than Allen in Week Four? Absolutely. However, Allen is owned in just 8.9% of NFL.com leagues, so he’s almost certainly available in your league. If you can’t get Carson, Jones, or a better running back, Allen is a good emergency claim.

