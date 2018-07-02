GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 11: Kam Chancellor #31 of the Seattle Seahawks plays safety in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kam Chancellor has announced his retirement after eight seasons in National Football League.

Kam Chancellor To Retire From NFL

Chancellor took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to walk away from the game after citing his neck injury has not healed. The hard-hitting safety spent his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played college football at Virginia Tech where he played as a true freshman cornerback until he switched to safety in his sophomore season.

Upon his entering the NFL, Chancellor played strong safety among the Seahawks depth chart. He was elected to his first Pro Bowl after recording four interceptions (his career best), 97 total tackles and one sack in his sophomore campaign. Chancellor was a large part of the Seahawks success in 2013, finishing the regular season with a 13-3 record, a playoff berth and first-round bye. The Seahawks would go on to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Denver Broncos in a 43-8 victory. Chancellor had 10 total tackles and one interception in the game and was elected to his second Pro Bowl of his career.

Chancellor was elected as team captain in 2014 and the Seahawks once again found themselves making deep playoff run. They reached their second consecutive Super Bowl only to lose 28-24 to the New England Patriots, a game in which Chancellor recorded 10 total tackles. The Seahawks would go on to compete in the playoffs in 2015 and 2016, where Chancellor certainly played his part, but found themselves falling short of making the Super Bowl both times.

After signing a contract extension with the team, Chancellor missed the rest of the 2017 season after injuring his neck in Week 10. The Seahawks found themselves missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011 after going 9-7.

Chancellor can now hopefully look back at his successful career despite not going out on his terms. He finished his NFL career with 606 total tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions, four Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl ring.

