With only a few weeks leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, it’s do or die time for the Seattle Seahawks to decide which players they want to draft. While they focused more on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, the Seahawks should look to the draft for adding players to their offense. One position they could use an upgrade to is wide receiver. With their lacking offense relying heavily on quarterback Russell Wilson in 2017, the Seattle Seahawks should draft Dante Pettis.

The Perfect Fit: Seattle Seahawks Should Draft Dante Pettis

Pettis, originally from San Clemente, California, spent his impressive collegiate career at the University of Washington. In his time there, he totaled 163 receptions, 2,256 yards, and 24 touchdowns. In his final season with the Huskies he had 63 receptions, 761 yards, and seven touchdowns. He also broke the NCAA record for punt return touchdowns in a career with a total of nine touchdowns.

Seattle lost a large portion of its offensive production this off-season. Tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson left Seattle to join the Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, respectively. Because of this, Seattle needs more playmakers, espeically at wide receiver. Fortunately, the 2018 NFL Draft has a lot of great choices at receiver. Dante Pettis being one, and considerably, underrated at the least.

A Receiver and a Returner

Pettis has the ability to be a productive receiver while also fielding punt returns, which is a position that is currently held by Tyler Lockett on the team. With bringing in a new offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, a new offensive system could help boost the Seahawk’s offense. The Seahawks could look to move Lockett to more permanent spot on the offense while Pettis takes over at returns.

Although Pettis is prominently known as a punt returner, his receiving skills shouldn’t be underestimated. While Pettis is small at 6’1″ and 192 pounds, he has shown to have tremendous explosiveness and quickness that can make defenders miss. Plus, height doesn’t seem to be the biggest factor anymore when looking at a receiver, with Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. residing at 5’10 and 5’11. His speed and quickness are essential for a quarterback looking to throw outside or fade routes.

The downside to Pettis is his missing data. He missed the NFL scouting combine and the University of Washington’s pro day due to a slight ankle injury. Because of this, teams can only evaluate him based on his game tape.

Pettis figures to be in high demand for the draft. Including the Seahawks, Pettis has visited or plans to visit with at least seven teams.

Last Word

The Seattle Seahawks have a history of adding players to their roster who have played football in the state of Washington. With a top-five quarterback on their team and a lacking run game, the addition of another receiver could prove big change for the Seahawks offense in 2018.

