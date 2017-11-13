After all-pro cornerback Richard Sherman of the Seattle Seahawks ruptured his Achilles Tendon last Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks will turn toward former Legion of Boom member Byron Maxwell for depth at corner. Maxwell signed a one-year deal to finish 2017 with his former team according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Seahawks lost key defensive member Richard Sherman in last Thursday’s game, leading to an emotional and poignant post-game despite the Seahawks 22-16 victory against the rival Cardinals. Sherman had played 116 straight games, leading to question of who will take his role.

On Monday afternoon, the Seahawks may have answered part of that question, signing former member Byron Maxwell to a one-year deal following a visit to team facilities. Maxwell was selected one round after Sherman in the 2011 draft, and spent his early years in Seattle, including winning Super Bowl XLVIII. Maxwell started 17 games during those four seasons, totaled six interceptions (including a career high four in 2013), and 78 tackles.

After 2014, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Maxwell to a multi-year deal in free-agency. He started 14 games and landed 53 tackles with two interceptions, however, did not lead up to expectations. He was subsequently traded to the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 season, where he played 13 games for 43 tackles and two interceptions. The Dolphins decided to move on from Maxwell after week three of the 2017 season, releasing the veteran.

Maxwell will be a key depth player with veteran prose to play across from rookie Shaquill Griffin. Other candidates to fill Sherman’s domineering style will be Justin Coleman and Jeremy Lane, composing several schematic possibilities.

All-pro safety Earl Thomas should also be back and healthy to help the new look Legion of Boom. They will need to dynamic in week 11 as the Seahawks take on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons in a Monday Night Showdown in Seattle.

