The Seattle Seahawks have made a move to bolster their offensive line by trading for Houston Texans all-pro tackle Duane Brown. Brown was acquired via trade late Monday evening after the Seahawks have suffered from injuries and poor play on their own offensive line. Brown was previously holding out from the Texans before coming back to play in the week eight loss, coincidentally suffered to the Seahawks in Seattle. Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport have confirmed reports.

Following Seahawks left tackle George Fant being lost for the season in the pre-season, they traded for left tackle Matt Tobin. Tobin would not start, but instead serve as a backup for Rees Odhiambo. However, what was one of the worst offensive line’s in 2016, did little to improve early in the season.

Free-agent signing and left guard Luke Joeckel underwent knee surgery, the Seahawks offensive line twirled deeper in turmoil. In their 41-38 win over the Houston Texans, the team netted a mere 33-yards rushing while Wilson was sacked twice.

The need for a lineman of Brown’s caliber was clear; not only did the Seahawks need a pro-bowl lineman to protect Russell Wilson, but they needed health. Brown will be playing in his second game back from a long holdout when the Seahawks take on the Washington Redskins this Sunday. Presumably, Brown will take over Odhiambo’s position at left tackle.

Brown is a three-time pro bowler candidate, having played in 133 games since being drafted in the first round of 2008. His veteran prose will make him instantly the oldest and most experienced lineman on Seattle’s roster.

The Texans received cornerback Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick according to Adam Schefter. Lane had recently fallen out of favor for Justin Coleman, and will take his services to the Texans secondary who have given up the 14th most passing yards in the NFL.

