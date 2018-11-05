CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 18: Running back Duke Johnson #29 of the Cleveland Browns against the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Broncos defeated Browns 26-23. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. Running backs are notoriously scarce on the market, but a player like Ito Smith or Duke Johnson can be good adds for Week 10 and beyond.

Duke Johnson

He might be rostered in your league, but you need to look and see if Duke Johnson is still on the waiver wire. Johnson went off in his first game without Hue Jackson as head coach, recording 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

Johnson always had the ability to do this but was held back by a coaching staff that just didn’t want to utilize him. After one week, it looks as though Gregg Williams believes in his ability. Assuming Johnson continues to see this type of workload, he’s a must-start moving forward. While he won’t get two touchdowns every week, he’s still a smart add you can throw right into your starting lineup.

Ito Smith

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith had opportunities following Devonta Freeman’s season-ending injury, and he’s starting to get results. Atlanta’s coaching staff has remained high on Smith all season long, and he rewarded that faith Sunday with by putting up 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Washington’s defense is no joke, either. In Week 10, Smith is set to face off against a subpar Cleveland Browns defense While Tevin Coleman will still be the primary back, Smith will be on the field enough to put up a solid outing for you. Smith is owned in just 5.2% of NFL.com fantasy leagues, so he should be readily available.

Alfred Morris

We’ve been down this road before with Alfred Morris, but he should finally be ready to see a consistent workload. Raheem Mostert, the former RB2 on the San Francisco 49ers, broke his arm on Thursday Night Football against the Oakland Raiders. It’s hard to imagine anybody but Morris taking the primary backup job behind Matt Breida.

While Morris will still be second fiddle, Matt Breida hasn’t exactly been the picture of sterling health. The second-year running back has struggled through an ankle injury for the majority of the past few weeks. While he saw a high snap count against Oakland, he’s all that stands between Morris and the lead role.

