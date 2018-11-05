CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 04: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a second-quarter pass agains the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. There are several serviceable quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield and Andy Dalton readily available on the waiver wire for Week 10.

Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a good chance to put up a solid fantasy performance in Week 10. The Browns quarterback faces off against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks all season long. Additionally, Atlanta has one of the best offenses in the league, so this game should be a high-scoring affair.

Mayfield had a similar matchup in Week Nine, going up against a bad Kansas City Chiefs defense. In that game, the rookie quarterback recorded 297 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Expect a similar stat line in Week 10 against the Falcons.

Andy Dalton

Fresh off the bye week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton should be a smart play in Week 10. Dalton, normally the definition of mediocrity, has actually been a quietly strong fantasy player this season. Prior to his Week 10 bye, Dalton was the 14th-ranked quarterback by standard scoring. In addition to his solid play, the veteran quarterback is facing a favorable matchup in Week 10.

Dalton and the Bengals take on a New Orleans Saints squad with an unremarkable defense and a top-five offense. This is a good formula for a good fantasy performance. Whether it’s an even-matched shootout from the start, or if Dalton just gets garbage time yards, this should be a good time to start Dalton.

Nick Mullens

Nick Mullens had a fantastic NFL debut against the lowly Oakland Raiders, throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football. While he hasn’t officially earned the starting nod for Week 10, it would be a major surprise if he didn’t receive the nod. While it’s dangerous to trust a quarterback with such little experience, he’s not a bad start in deeper leagues.

Mullens is facing a truly atrocious defense in the New York Giants. The Giants have been one of the worst teams in football all season long and are actively trying to tank. Mullens showed last week that he’s capable of putting up starting-caliber numbers against a bad defense. Look for him to do it again in Week 10.

