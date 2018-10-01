NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 30: Jayon Brown #55 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates sacking Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Two teams have a bye in Week Five, and the Chicago Bears are one of them. The Bears have the best defense in football, and replacing that production in your fantasy lineup won’t be easy. While you won’t find a defense that good on waivers, there are plenty of strong week five defense waiver claims for your fantasy football team.

Tennessee Titans

Despite being owned in just 8.1% of fantasy leagues, the Tennessee Titans defense is actually the sixth-ranked unit in standard scoring. On the season, the Titans defense has recorded 12 sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries while allowing just 18.25 points per game. While this is a good defense in its’ own right, Tennessee is facing a good matchup in Week Five.

Tennesee takes on a Buffalo Bills team which really has no direction. Outside of a Week Three win where three Kirk Cousins turnovers allowed the Bills to score 27 points, the Bills look clueless on offense. In Week Four, an average Green Bay Packers defense held Buffalo scoreless. While Tennessee probably won’t be that successful, they’re bound to have a good game.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers defense is one of the best units in the league. Thanks to a Week Four bye, several fantasy owners dropped the unit to stream a different defense. Despite playing just three games, the Panthers already have eight sacks, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery on the season.

This is a defense you can plug in and never need to worry about all season long. If you’re just looking for a matchup start, the Panthers face a stagnant New York Giants offense. The Panthers defense is available in 44.4% of NFL.com fantasy leagues. If you’re lucky enough to be in one of those leagues, put in a claim for this defense.

San Francisco 49ers

This is purely a matchup start. The 49ers defense is a subpar unit this year, ranking 28th overall. While they have eight sacks, the unit only has one interception and two fumble recoveries while allowing 28 points per game.

That said, they’re going against arguably the worst offense in football. Josh Rosen was an improvement from Sam Bradford, but the Arizona Cardinals offense is still very much a work in progress. The Cardinals offense has yet to put up more than 17 points in a game and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy cannot figure out how to effectively use his players. Hopefully, you have a better option than the 49ers defense. However, if you have to start an undesirable option, the 49ers have the best matchup.

