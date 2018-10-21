GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 15: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers lines up for a play in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready to play the Los Angeles Rams on a short week of preparation after their loss on Monday Night Football to the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers are sitting at 1-5 and have been plagued with injuries thus far. Their injury report for Friday is especially lengthy.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Richard Sherman, and defensive back Jimmie Ward did not practice on Friday.

Pettis has been ruled out against the Rams, Ward is being ruled doubtful, and Sherman is being ruled questionable.

Pettis has not played since week four due to a knee injury, and his prolonged absence has left C.J. Beathard with one less weapon in the passing game to work with.

The Rams passing defense has given up the 10th fewest first downs through the air this season, and the 49ers passing game is going to have a tough task on hand.

Ward didn’t play in week five against the Arizona Cardinals, and the ongoing hamstring issue sidelined him late in the game against the Packers.

Sherman is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of the week four game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Ward and Sherman aren’t able to go against the Rams, it thins out a secondary that needs to be at the top of its game of limit the Rams explosive passing attack.

The Rams rank second in the league in passing yards per attempt, fifth in passer rating, sixth in passing yards per game, sixth in first downs through the air, and tied for eighth in completion percentage.

49ers Wide Receiver Corps and Secondary Hit Hard

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon, wide receiver Trent Taylor, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon were limited participants in practice on Friday and are all listed as questionable against the Rams.

Garcon is dealing with shoulder and knee injuries and Taylor is dealing with a back injury. That wide receiver corps is really banged up right now.

Taylor missed the game against the Packers after having his best game of the season in week five against the Cardinals, catching seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Like the wide receiver corps, the secondary is battling a lot of injuries, and this potent Rams passing offense is looking to take full advantage.

Williams is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Witherspoon is currently in concussion protocol after suffering the concussion on the final play of the game against the Packers.

Running back Matt Breida, linebacker Reuben Foster, guard Joshua Garnett, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, tight end George Kittle, offensive lineman Michael Person, center Weston Richburg, tackle Joe Staley, and safety Jaquiski Tartt were all full participants in practice on Friday.

The 49ers appear to be having their season slip away from them, and the heartbreaking loss against the Packers added to the misery.

Injuries have derailed what looked like an intriguing roster coming into this season, and it’s certainly not getting any easier for them.

The Rams are the only team in the league still undefeated, and the 49ers are arguably the worst team in the NFL right now.

This looks like it has the makings of a blowout. The 49ers are going to need as many of the players listed on that injury report to play as possible to have any type of chance to win.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on