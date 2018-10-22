CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 21: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears passes against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Patriots defeated the Bears 38-31. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Knock on wood here, but NFL quarterbacks have generally stayed healthy over the course of the 2018 season. Thanks to this fortunate injury run, 2018 has featured arguably the greatest top-to-bottom quarterback play in league history. Because of this, players like Mitch Trubisky are capable of stepping in for a week and giving your fantasy team a strong performance.

Mitch Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has a gift for not playing as well as his numbers would indicate. Fortunately, fantasy football scoring doesn’t care about how the tape looks, only how the numbers look. Over the past three games, Trubisky has thrown for 1,007 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Additionally, Trubisky has added an additional 181 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Trubisky and the Bears take on a New York Jets team which has allowed 31 or more points in each of the past four weeks. Trubisky shouldn’t struggle to move the ball with his feet or his legs and is a solid play in Week Eight.

C.J. Beathard

So, San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard might be a decent quarterback. Beathard has performed well since taking over for injured star Jimmy Garoppolo. While he struggled against the high-powered Los Angeles Rams, he played well in the three games before. In Weeks Five through Seven, Beathard threw for a combined 892 yards for six touchdowns and five interceptions. Not great numbers, but definitely serviceable if you’re playing in a deeper league.

Starting Beathard comes down to what you think of the Arizona Cardinals defense. On the one hand, Arizona forced five turnovers the last time these teams met. On the other, Arizona is coming off a week where they allowed 31 points to the anemic Denver Broncos offense. Depending on what you think of the Cardinals, Beathard could be a good play and is available in just about every fantasy league.

Andy Dalton

At this point, just start anyone going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have arguably the worst defense in the league complemented by an offense capable of keeping pace in a shootout. Because of this combination, the Bucs defense is allowing an average of 28.4 points per game to the quarterback position.

Additionally, Andy Dalton is having one of the best seasons of his career. While he struggled to keep up with Kansas City’s high-powered offense, on the season Dalton has thrown for 1,822 yards and 15 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He’s a solid play against an average defense and should put up fantastic numbers against a unit as bad as Tampa Bay.

