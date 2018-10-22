HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 14: Chris Ivory #33 of the Buffalo Bills rushes with the ball as Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans and Johnathan Joseph #24 attempt to tackle in the second half at NRG Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Death, taxes, and serious injuries at the running back position. All around the league, players at the most important fantasy position are falling down like flies. Football’s a physical game, and injuries are an unfortunate natural part of it. However, when injuries strike a starter, somebody’s got to come in and take advantage of the opportunity. In Week Eight, Chris Ivory and Raheem Mostert have those opportunities and should be available in your fantasy league.

Chris Ivory

Monitor the injury report on this one. Buffalo Bills star running back LeSean McCoy suffered a head early against the Indianapolis Colts and was immediately ruled out of the game. Following the game, McCoy was placed in concussion protocol. With McCoy sidelined, running back Chris Ivory is the unquestioned star of the Bills offense.

With underwhelming options at quarterback and wide receiver, Buffalo will have every reason to try and run the ball in every single game. As long as McCoy’s on the sideline, Ivory should be the focal point of the offense. While he may not put up RB1 numbers, he’s still a solid running back who will receive a starter’s workload.

Raheem Mostert

One of the biggest surprises of the last two weeks is the emergence of San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert was presumably last on the 49ers depth chart but appears to have completely leapfrogged Alfred Morris as the backup running back.

Matt Breida is a ticking time bomb, injury-wise. The second-year running back has been dealing with a variety of injuries over the past couple of weeks. In Week Eight, Breida saw just one carry before having to check in with the training staff. While Breida returned for action, he saw just five carries all night long. Because of this, Mostert is going to be a valuable fantasy commodity for at least the next few weeks.

Kenjon Barner

For the time being, New England Patriots running back Kenjon Barner looks like he’ll be a significant part of the Patriots backfield. Rookie running back Sony Michel injured his knee against the Chicago Bears in Week Seven and was ruled out immediately. Given Michel’s knee history, it’s probable he’ll miss multiple weeks. As of now, Barner and James White are the only running backs on the roster, and White’s more of a receiving back.

As of right now, Barner will take a lot of the early-down work. However, the Patriots could add somebody like Mike Gillislee or Ralph Webb to the mix. That said, Barner played well in Week Seven and will probably still see time with the offense whether or not the Patriots add another running back. Using a top claim on Barner would be risky, but he could be a smart add in a deeper league.

