The worst part about the NFL season is the inevitable wave of injuries. All across the league, players are dropping like flies, specifically at the running back position. However, injuries to top backs allow opportunities for others to shine. Because of this, lesser-owned players like Alfred Morris and Nyheim Hines can give your fantasy football team a solid performance for Week Six.

Alfred Morris

It has been a rough year, injury-wise, for the San Francisco 49ers. After losing Jerick McKinnon and Jimmy Garoppolo for the season, lead running back Matt Breida suffered an ankle injury in Week Five and was ruled out of the game shortly thereafter.

Alfred Morris will be the primary beneficiary of this injury. Morris has played second fiddle to Breida all season long, but now there’s nobody standing in his way. With an inexperienced C.J. Beathard at the helm, San Francisco will want to run the ball as much as possible. Morris should see good volume and has shown there’s still something left in his tank. Make sure to put in a waiver claim for Morris, as his ceiling is higher than any other running back available on the waiver wire.

Nyheim Hines

The Indianapolis Colts backfield is something of a mess right now, but a leader appears to have emerged. Nyheim Hines is coming off consecutive strong fantasy weeks, putting up a combined 28.30 fantasy points in standard scoring formats.

Hines is the Colts’ best receiving back and has seen at least 67.5% of snaps in each of the past three weeks. He’s not the most gifted between the tackles runner, but the Colts don’t really have anyone capable of filling that role. Hines goes up against a Jets defense which has been inconsistent throughout the start of the year.

Hines should remain the lead back, at least until Marlon Mack returns to health. With how often the Colts like to throw the ball, Hines should keep seeing opportunity in the passing game.

This is the week to put in a claim for Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman. Foreman started the year on the physically unable to perform list and won’t be eligible to play in Week Six. That said, Foreman is expected to return in Week Seven and should be the lead back for the Houston Texans.

The Houston running game has underperformed with Lamar Miller at the helm. Injuries kept Miller from recording a single carry during Sunday Night’s 19-16 win. On the season, Miller has just 58 receptions for 225 yard and no touchdowns.

With Miller’s underwhelming start to the season, Foreman should earn a sizable portion of the carries once he returns. It’s anyone’s guess how he’ll look, but he easily has the highest upside of any running back on the waiver wire.

