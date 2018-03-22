It’s all coming full circle for Frank Gore.

The veteran running back is signing with the Miami Dolphins, Craig Mish of SiriusXM reported on Thursday. It’s a homecoming of sorts as the 34-year-old made a name for himself collegiately with the Miami Hurricanes. Gore spent the previous three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gore’s Career in San Francisco

Gore began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. Gore was selected in the third round (65th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. The former Miami Hurricane was coming off two major ACL injuries. Gore always gave credit to former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan for giving him a chance at an NFL career.

As a result of McCloughan’s gamble, the 49ers found a new franchise running back. Gore struggled with injuries in his first NFL campaign. Despite two banged-up shoulders, Gore rushed for 608 yards on 127 carries (4.8 yards per carry). In 2006, Gore had his best statistical season, running for 1,695 yards and adding eight touchdowns.

During the 2009 season, Gore reached another milestone. In Week Two against the Seattle Seahawks, Gore ran for two 75-plus yard touchdowns in the same game. After taking the opening run of the second half to the house, Gore joined Barry Sanders as the only other player in NFL history to have multiple runs of 75-plus yards in the same game. Gore accomplished this feat with runs of 79 and 80 yards, respectively.

Gore’s only major injury in the NFL sidelined him from Weeks 13 through 17 of 2010. The All-Pro runner broke his hip and missed the 49ers final five games. Gore still managed 1,200 plus yards from scrimmage for the season, though. Gore totaled 1,305 all-purpose yards that year.

Gore’s Career in Indianapolis

On March 10, 2015, Gore left San Francisco, signing a three-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts worth $12 million. Gore’s career seems to have been a success. The 34-year-old back ran for 900-plus yards or more every season he was with the Colts. As a result of his hard work, Gore broke a record in 2017. Gore has accomplished a lot in his NFL career. But in Week 17 against the Houston Texans, Gore became the only player in NFL history to reach 1,200-plus scrimmage yards for 12 straight seasons.

Gore currently ranks fifth in NFL history, with 14,026 total rush yards.

