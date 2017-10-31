Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly been traded to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick. Garoppolo has been the backup quarterback to Tom Brady for the reigning champion New England Patriots since being drafted in 2014.

Major QB shakeup: 49ers trading 2018 2nd-round draft pick to New England for Patriots’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled in recent years at the quarterback position. The 49ers only won two games in 2016, largely due to problems on offense. Kyle Shanahan left his position as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons to take over the Niners head coaching job.

To avoid another 2-14 season, San Francisco signed journeyman quarterback Brian Hoyer to a two-year contract in 2017. The team passed on several promising quarterbacks in the draft, eventually taking C.J. Beathard in the third round. Beathard, who took over for Hoyer, has failed to post a completion rate above 60 percent in three starts this season. On Monday, sources reported that the 49ers had traded a second-round draft pick to the New England Patriots for Garoppolo.

To repeat: 49ers are trading a 2018 2nd-round draft pick for Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Garoppolo, who turns 26 on November 2nd, was the subject of much speculation in the off-season in a quarterback-starved league. During Tom Brady‘s 2016 suspension, Garoppolo proved himself capable before falling victim to a sprained AC joint. He posted a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin the season, completing 72.7 percent of his passes. But it was his three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins that turned heads across the league.

Trading Garoppolo leaves the quarterback depth chart for the Patriots looking a little slim. The Patriots traded Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts at the beginning of the 2017 season. Garoppolo will be able to have an immediate impact for the winless 49ers. San Francisco has lost five of their eight games by three points or fewer.

After the addition of Garoppolo, Schefter also reported that the Niners released Brian Hoyer. Should Hoyer find employment before the end of the 2017 season, he will sign with his sixth team in nine seasons with the National Football League.

And another shoe drops: 49ers are releasing QB Brian Hoyer, per source.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

