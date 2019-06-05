PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 14: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is surrounded by Sean Spence #51 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bud Dupree #48 after attempting a pass in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There is no question that the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room is better in 2019. With OTAs underway, a page is turned from an ugly and ultimately disappointing 2018 campaign. Pittsburgh is now officially through with both Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. However, just because the locker room is better does not mean it is good. James Conner has stepped into leadership positions which is good. Still, there are social media antics and extra drama that is not needed. This shows there is still a split in the locker room that needs to be figured out fast.

The Split in the Pittsburgh Steelers Locker Room

It will come as no surprise that this locker room will be healthier without Brown and Bell. The Bell situation loomed over the entirety of 2018, with Brown’s antics only making things worse. However, we must remember that Brown and Bell were not always like this. We must also remember that there are a lot of young players in that locker room right now. Remember just a few years ago when Brown was just the young, fun wide receiver? I can recall many fans yelling “AB! Call God!” to a smiling Brown at training camp.

How did things change so fast? How did a young Bell let his hunger to get better turn to real hunger? His drive to succeed turn to driving jet skis? The fact that these two stars turned in such a short period of time concerns me.

What About Now?

When you look at today’s Steelers, there is no Brown or Bell. However, their arrogance and stupidity have seemed to rub off on some of the young players. Exhibit A is Bud Dupree. As a former first-round draft choice, a majority of his career has been a disappointment. However, this did not stop him from calling Mark Kaboly of The Athletic “fat boy” on Twitter.

Dupree’s bad social media habits are just the start. Vince Williams’ pinned tweet on Twitter is his 2018-2019 highlight tape. And no, I’m not talking about a high school player by the same name. I’m talking about Pittsburgh’s Vince Williams.

While the Williams situation is more childish than anything, my real concern is with the Dupree issue. Any time a player feuds with local media, they aren’t focusing. But in Dupree’s case, it is made even worse by his production just not being there. Ever. This guy has not had one season live up to expectations. He gets clowned constantly for his inability to tackle a quarterback. A professional in this situation should barely even be on social media. Dupree is not only on, but he is making rude, and at the very least, stupid remarks about a reporter.

The Bright Side

This is certainly an issue to be concerned about. I do not believe in the coaching staff to handle these types of attitudes. However, there are a few locker room leaders I have confidence in to keep situations under control this year.

While Williams is celebrating his 76 tackles last year, Conner says he hasn’t earned anything. Conner said to ESPN last week “I haven’t earned anything. That’s what training camp and everything is for.” Conner doubled down by saying a Super Bowl, not team issues, is the current roster’s motivation.

Conner, in addition to established leaders Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Heyward, will be important. There needs to be some kind of accountability in this locker room. With the coaching staff unwilling to establish this, it needs to come from leaders. Hopefully, for Pittsburgh’s sake, there will be more focus than in past seasons. It is up to those leaders to determine the makeup of this year’s locker room mentality.

