When it comes to the NFL there are certain words players dread to hear during the off-season. Some of those can include things like finding out they been let go, or traded, or injured more than they realized. But two words, especially this time of year that players struggle with are being told they are going to be assigned a “franchise tag.” Why are these typically negative words to NFL players? Players like Le’Veon Bell can probably explain it best, but they are mostly considered to be in favor of the teams themselves and not so much the players.

A franchise tag is essentially a one-year deal that both keeps a player from becoming a free agent. At the same time, it allows the team to avoid signing the player to a long-term deal. So a player often looks at this as a team not valuing them. The player is being held back from getting the long term contract they deserve. Injuries are always a possibility, and with the NFL, players have the shortest careers of all the major sports. Players always have to be thinking long term. They had to attempt to do what is in their best interest. Well, now the franchise talk has begun as it officially kicked off this past Tuesday and continues until March 5.

This negative outlook was likely the thinking behind one player’s memorable stance last season and refusal to accept the franchise tag. Bell gave up $14.5 million total, or about $855,529 a week because he refused to play in 2018 under the franchise tag while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This caused controversy amongst his team and debates all over the league and amongst fans over whether or not this was the right decision. But at the end of the day, the “right” decision is whatever Bell thinks is best for him.

Bell is now a free agent and finally has the freedom to sign with whatever team is willing to give him a shot. But at this point in his career, Bell will be looking a long term deal. He will want to make money comparable to players like Todd Gurley. There are reports surfacing that suggest the running back may not be in the best shape or put on weight, factors that could absolutely influence his next contract. That number (in guaranteed money) may determine if Bell started a trend when it comes to franchise tags. It remains to be seen if this is something that could occur in the 2019 season for other players, or if this was a one- time thing that will soon be a distant memory.

Franchise Tag or Big Payday

Two notable players this year that are already rumored to be likely choices for franchise tags are Landon Collins of the New York Giants and Demarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys. Collins is definitely expecting a big payday after four seasons with the Giants. The three-time Pro Bowl safety ended the 2018 season with shoulder surgery but still has a huge career ahead of him. He was just selected for the most recent Pro Bowl. This is something that typically supports how good a player is at their position. Collins has to be shocked not to be rewarded with his play by the team he has been with since being drafted in 2015.

The Giants have only had one winning season in the last four years. They also have a new coaching staff that is onto its second season to prove themselves. So why wouldn’t they want to hold onto every player that gives them the best opportunity to achieve just that? Everyone outside of the decision-making bubble has to be just baffled by this.

Franchise Tag Take Two

On the Cowboys side, Lawrence was franchise tagged for the 2018 season. So if they were to use the tag on him again, it means putting off a long-term contract for the second year in a row. Last year the tag made some sense. Lawrence was drafted in 2014. But it wasn’t until the 2017 season that he really showed his true talent. After two seasons of proving himself, he definitely deserves a real contract. At this point, the Cowboys need to offer him a multi-year deal or let him get paid in free agency.

As the franchise deadline comes closer and free agency nears, some surprises are to be expected. Players that don’t get what they are looking for will make this fact known. Many are sure to sit out workouts, team activities, etc. But will players take a stand like Bell or find other ways to prove their value?

