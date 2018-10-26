CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 09: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The game ended in a 21-21 tie. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will meet this week in a rematch of their Week One tie. That game was decided by weather, turnovers, and missed field goals. It is entirely possible that it could come down to those factors again, but it will likely be something else. That something else will be the play of the two quarterbacks for either team. Ben Roethlisberger, the wily veteran for the Steelers, will look to continue to lead the Steelers’ resurgence as they have taken over the top spot in the AFC North. Baker Mayfield will get his first taste of facing Pittsburgh as he was the backup to Tyrod Taylor in Week One. Each quarterback will have a specific role to play to see their team to victory.

Ben Roethlisberger Must Protect the Football

In Week One, Big Ben had a game he would like to forget. He lost two fumbles, threw three interceptions, and was sacked four times. The second of Ben’s two lost fumbles nearly cost the Steelers the game in overtime. It was one of the worst games of Roethlisberger’s career and had some people questioning if his best might be behind him. It was not a great start to the season for Big Ben, the offense, and the team as a whole.

Since that game against the Browns, Roethlisberger has turned it around in a big way. In the five games since then, Ben has thrown for 11 touchdowns, only three interceptions, and he’s been sacked just five more times. The team is 3-2 in those five games and coming off of back-to-back wins. The team has seen its defense improve and the running game become more consistent. The driving force has undoubtedly been Roethlisberger. He is on pace to have a career year, and he has also done a great job at taking better care of the ball. Limiting mistakes has helped protect the defense as it continues to grow and helped the offense sustain drives.

Ben Roethlisberger talks about limiting turnovers, continuing momentum and James Conner’s role in the offense. pic.twitter.com/XojDpUntoD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2018

Protecting the ball will be the key this Sunday when Ben faces what he calls an “opportunistic” Browns defense. The Browns have a defense that is much better than some of their numbers would indicate. They are tied for the league lead in interceptions and tied for eighth in sacks. Myles Garrett, as Ben points out, is a force to be reckoned with at defensive end. For the Steelers to come out on top, the Steelers need to minimize Garrett’s impact. They also need to keep the ball out of the hands of Cleveland’s defensive backs.

Baker Mayfield Will Need Some Magic

For Cleveland, their hopes rest on the top overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft. Since replacing an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week Three, Baker Mayfield has had a roller coaster of a ride as the Browns quarterback. He has shown flashes of brilliance that helped him win a Heisman Trophy and get the Browns the most wins they have had since 2015. He has also looked very much like the rookie he is on an offense that is still trying to find their way. At times the offense is fluid, with a strong running game supplemented by good play-calling that takes advantage of Mayfield’s strengths. At other times the whole thing looks disjointed. Some unreliable play from the team’s kickers explains why three of the team’s loss are by three points.

Mayfield’s ability to scramble to extend plays and even make plays is just what the Browns need to top the Steelers. Pittsburgh has one of the stronger defenses in the league this season against the run. They also do a great job putting pressure on the quarterback. To keep them off balance, Mayfield will need to scramble to sustain plays and drives. The Steelers secondary has improved over the course of the season, but they are still susceptible to big plays. Mayfield’s ability to scramble could be just what Jarvis Landry needs to get open and gash the defense like in Week One. The last time these teams played it ended in a tie. A little bit of Mayfield Magic might be enough to push the Browns to victory over the rival Steelers.

215 yards through the air, 43 on the ground. Highlights from @bakermayfield‘s Week 7 performance! pic.twitter.com/3Ri7lQua1D — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2018

Conclusion

Sunday’s AFC North battle in Pittsburgh will come down to the quarterback play of Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield. Big Ben’s ability to take care of the ball against a deceptively good Browns defense is key for a Steelers victory. For the Browns, they need Mayfield Magic to be in full effect. Anything Baker can do to keep the Steelers off balance will not only keep the Browns in the game. It will give them an opportunity to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2003. Meanwhile, Big Ben is 10-0 at home in his career against the Browns. Regardless of who you root for, this battle between veteran and rookie will be exciting to watch.

