The Pittsburgh Steelers are arguably the most successful franchise of the Super Bowl Era. Boasting a league-leading six championships, Pittsburgh has seen some phenomenal talent dawn the black and gold. However, who is the best of the best? Who would comprise a Pittsburgh Steelers All-Franchise team?

The franchise dates all the way back to the 1930’s, and while they didn’t find consistent success until the 1970’s, talented players can be found all over Steeler history. Shifting through one of the greatest franchises in history to create a superteam isn’t easy, but somebody has to do it.

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger

With all due respect to four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw, the Steelers current quarterback is the best signal caller in franchise history. Taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Ben Roethlisberger has been everything Steeler fans could ever hope for, and more.

During his 14-year run as the Steelers quarterback, Big Ben has posted some amazing numbers. While he was initially known for his rough, physical style of play, Ben has developed into a more cerebral and smart quarterback in his later years. He’s become a borderline top-five quarterback in the league, throwing for 51,065 yards and 329 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Perhaps Big Ben is best known for his role in bringing the fifth and sixth championships home to Pittsburgh. While he struggled in Super Bowl 40 against the Seattle Seahawks (Pittsburgh won in spite of him), he put together a great game three years later against the Arizona Cardinals. Most famously, Ben hit Santonio Holmes for the game-winning touchdown with just 35 seconds left on the clock. While Holmes won Super Bowl MVP for his heroic performance, Ben still made one of the greatest throws in Super Bowl history to bring that championship home.

Running Back: Jerome Bettis

There may not be a franchise with a stronger running back history than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Franco Harris was among the best backs in the game, Barry Foster could have been an all-time great were it not for injuries, and Le’Veon Bell is currently establishing himself as the best back in football. However, the best running back in Steelers history has got to be Jerome Bettis.

Tackling Bettis in his prime was every defender’s biggest nightmare. Nicknamed “The Bus”, Bettis could plow over safeties, linebackers, and defensive linemen alike with his unreal size and strength. He was also deceptively elusive, capable of making guys miss in the open field and blowing past linebackers with speed that a guy of his size should not possess.

Bettis finished his career with 13,662 yards and 91 touchdowns on 3,479 career carries, earning six Pro Bowl nominations and two First-Team All-Pro honors. The Steelers sent the Bus out in style, winning Super Bowl 40 in his final season. As recognition for his phenomenal career, Bettis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Wide Receiver: Antonio Brown

With such a rich history at the wide receiver position, is it blasphemy to rank Antonio Brown as the best of the bunch? Of course not, Antonio Brown is just that good. Initially arriving in Pittsburgh as a sixth-round pick in 2010, Brown spent most of his rookie year riding the bench behind Mike Wallace, Hines Ward, and Emmanuel Sanders. However, Brown posted his first 1,000-yard season in 2011, despite starting just three games. While he was a solid receiver his first three years in the league, he became an unstoppable force starting in the 2013 season.

Serving as the teams top receiver, Brown recorded 110 receptions for 1,499 yards and eight touchdowns in 2013. While the Steelers missed the playoffs that season, Brown earned the second Pro Bowl nomination of his career. His career would only improve from there, as his run from 2014 to 2017 rivals any receiver in the history of football.

Over that four-year stretch, Brown recorded an unbelievable 472 catches for 6,349 yards and 44 touchdowns. He led the league in catches and yards twice, while winning First-Team All-Pro all four years. Perhaps most impressively, Brown led the league in yards in 2017 despite missing the last two and a half games of the season.

Brown’s still in the prime of his career. He’ll turn 30 prior to the start of the 2018 season, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down. He’s already the best receiver in the league, and as his career continues, he’ll only add to his spot in history. Not bad for a sixth-round pick.

Wide Receiver: Hines Ward

Hines Ward was never the strongest or biggest guy on the football field, but nobody played with more heart and grit than the 6’-0”, 205-pound receiver. Arriving in Pittsburgh as a third-round selection in the 1998 NFL Draft, Ward became one of the best receivers of his era.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion was one of the most hard-nosed players of his time. Nobody had better hands than Ward, as he caught just about everything thrown even remotely in his area. Additionally, Ward was probably the best blocking receiver in the league at his peak. While receivers were generally knowns as divas back then, nobody could say that of Ward. He blocked like a tight end, completely destroyed cornerbacks and safeties whenever he needed to block.

While he had all the intangibles, he also posted some phenomenal numbers over his career. Finishing with exactly 1,000 receptions, Ward recorded 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns over his 14 years in the league. The lifelong Steeler’s best moment likely came in Super Bowl 40 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In a game where quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just didn’t have it, Ward carried the passing attack almost by himself. Ward finished his night with five receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, to go along with an 18-yard rush. His fantastic performance earned him Super Bowl 40 MVP honors. There may not be a more beloved player in Pittsburgh history and with good reason. Ward is one of the all-time Steeler greats, and will always be loved in Pittsburgh.

Wide Receiver: John Stallworth

It’s hard to keep a historic player like Lynn Swann off this list, but the final spot on this All-Franchise team goes to his former teammate, John Stallworth. Drafted three rounds after Swann, Stallworth became quarterback Terry Bradshaw’s go-to guy, developing into one of the best receivers of his time.

Stallworth spent 14 seasons in the black and gold, recording 537 receptions for 8,723 yards and 63 touchdowns. His best season likely came in 1979, when he recorded 70 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. While those numbers would be impressive in today’s day and age, it’s important to remember the era in which he played. Due to fewer rules and a more physical style of play, it was considerably harder to pass the ball back in the 1970’s, making Stallworth’s numbers all the more impressive.

Perhaps his most iconic moments came when the lights shone brightest. In Super Bowl XIII, Stallworth famously caught a record-tying 75-yard touchdown, a key play in the 35-31 victory over the Cowboys. One year later in Super Bowl XIV, Stallworth recorded a 73-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a lead it would not relinquish against the Los Angeles Rams. To this day, Stallworth still owns the record for career yards per reception in Super Bowls (24.4).

Tight End: Heath Miller

Heath Miller was the definition of a blue-collar, do everything tight end. Perhaps that is why Steeler Nation grew to love him so much, as he was never dominant, but did everything asked of him at an above average level.

Miller first arrived in Pittsburgh as a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, Miller was known as one of the better all-around tight ends in the league. Serving as Big Ben’s security blanket, Miller finished his career with 825 catches for 6,569 yards and 45 touchdowns. He had one of the lowest drop rates in the league, especially for a tight end, and finished his career with a 71.7% catch rate.

Not only could he catch the ball, but he was one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. Not afraid to do the dirty work in the trenches, Miller was able to hold his own both as a run blocker and a pass blocker. Finding tight ends truly capable of doing everything well is increasingly rare in the NFL, but Miller was definitely one of those few.

Tackle: Jon Kolb

Jon Kolb was a key piece of the 1969 draft which turned the fortunes of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Arriving in Pittsburgh as a third-round pick, Kolb didn’t enter the starting lineup until 1971. However, once he saw the field, he soon became one of the most feared offensive linemen in football.

Kolb was responsible for protecting Terry Bradshaw’s blindside, and he excelled at the task. One of the strongest men in the league, Kolb consistently ate up any opposing defensive lineman who had the misfortune of lining up across from him. Kolb was also a great run blocker, creating lanes for Franco Harris and the rest of the Steelers running backs to plow through.

Kolb won four Super Bowls during his 13-year tenure in Pittsburgh. During his playing days, Kolb also partook in the World’s Strongest Man competition in 1978 in 1979. In both years, Kolb placed an impressive fourth.

Guard: Alan Faneca

While most of the truly great offensive linemen in Steelers history come from the 1970’s, the best guard comes from the more recent years. Alan Faneca was a two-time Super Bowl champion, and one of the best guards of his time.

Initially arriving in Pittsburgh as a first-round pick, Faneca immediately suited up with the starting offensive line. He improved in each of his first three years in the league before becoming a bonafide star at the turn of the millennium.

From 2001 to 2009, Faneca was selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls and six First-Team All-Pro teams. He was a monster in the run game, plowing over defensive tackles and clearing the way for the Pittsburgh rushing attack. He was also one of the best pass blocking guards in the league, minimizing interior pressure and rarely losing the point of attack.

Faneca retired after the 2010 season following the Super Bowl loss to the Green Bay Packers. While he has not yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame, he has all the merits to earn the said honor. He was one of the best of his time and is the best guard in franchise history.

Center: Mike Webster

Despite the long history of great centers, Mike Webster was the easy choice here. That’s no shot against any of the other great centers, it’s just a testament to how dominant Webster was. Webster was the first great interior lineman in Steelers history and was a key piece in all four of Pittsburgh’s early championships.

Despite being selected in the fifth round of the 1974 NFL Draft, Webster saw playing time in every game of his first two seasons in the league. However, he didn’t get the opportunity to be a full-time starter until the 1976 season. While he was a solid player his first two years as a starter, he took his play up a notch starting in 1978.

From 1978 to 1987, Webster was selected to nine of a possible 10 Pro Bowls, including five First-Team All-Pro nominations. His best stretch during those years likely came from 1978-1983. All five of his First-Team All-Pro nods came during those six seasons, with the lone miss coming when he played in just nine games.

Guard: Sam Davis

While Sam Davis wasn’t on the same level as Webster, he was still one of the better guards of his time. Davis initially arrived in Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 1967. After riding the bench for a few seasons, Davis worked his way into the starting lineup in 1970. While injuries limited his production, he was one of the best whenever he was in the lineup.

From 1970 until his retirement in 1979, Davis served as the primary left guard. Working alongside Jon Kolb, the duo formed one of the best blindsides in all of football. The lifelong Steeler spent 13 seasons in the black and gold before retiring.

Interestingly, despite four Super Bowl championships, Davis did not play in all four Super Bowls. Due to injuries, Davis actually sat out Super Bowls XI and X. Backup guard Jim Clack started both games, while Davis started both of the final two Super Bowls.

Tackle: Larry Brown

Larry Brown is a unique player in the sense that he’s one of the best tight ends and tackles in Steelers history. He was a phenomenal athlete, as shown by his ability to play tight end and tackle, and was one of the key pieces to building one of the strongest offensive lines of the 1970’s.

Brown initially joined the Steelers as a fifth-round selection in the 1971 NFL Draft. For the first six years of his tenure, Brown served as the teams tight end. However, even when he was a tight end, he was used primarily in a blocking role. From 1971 – 1976, Brown recorded 48 receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns.

It was prior to the 1977 season when head coach Chuck Noll moved Brown over to right tackle. He immediately flourished with the position change, becoming one of the better right tackles in the league. His athleticism made his a good pass blocker, while his 6’-4”, 246-pound frame made him a great run blocker.

Brown was one of the 22 players on all four of those early championship teams. While he was only selected to one Pro Bowl team, Brown spent 14 seasons with the black and gold and was a valuable player in each season.

Defensive End: L.C. Greenwood

It truly is amazing how well the Steelers drafted in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. L.C. Greenwood was one of the franchise cornerstones of the famous “Steel Curtain” defense, yet Pittsburgh managed to steal him in the 10th round of the 1969 NFL Draft.

Greenwood played sparingly his first two seasons in the league but burst onto the scene in 1971. One of the four members of the Steel Curtain, Greenwood never met an offensive lineman he couldn’t beat or a quarterback he couldn’t sack. The former 10th round selection went on an 11-year stretch of dominance from 1971 to 1981, unofficially recording 73.5 sacks during his time in the league. While sacks were not an official statistic in his playing time, the Steelers organization has kept track of his unofficial numbers. According to their records, Greenwood recorded a career-high 11 sacks in 1974.

During his 13-year career, Greenwood earned six Pro Bowl berths and two First-Team All-Pro nominations. The best came of his career came in Super Bowl X against the Dallas Cowboys. In that eventual win, Greenwood took down Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach four separate times. While he didn’t win MVP, he was probably the best defensive player on the field for the Steelers.

Defensive Tackle: Joe Greene

Duh. The best defensive tackle in Steelers history also has a solid case for being the best player in Steelers history. Quite frankly, there was no defensive tackle at the time who came close to making the type of impact Greene did on every single snap. In today’s NFL, the closest comparison to Joe Greene is Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Heck, Donald might not even match up to Greene’s greatness.

The anchor behind the Steel Curtain, Greene first arrived in Pittsburgh as the fourth overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft. Ironically, Greene didn’t want to go to Pittsburgh due to their long history of losing. However, Greene and coach Chuck Noll soon turned history on its side. Starting in 1969, Greene immediately established himself as an unparalleled force, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

His career would only take off from there. Throughout the 1970’s, Greene made every single Pro Bowl team, earned four First-Team All-Pro honors, and won Defensive Player of the Year in 1972 and 1974. Pittsburgh had the leagues best and most ferocious defense, and it all ran through Greene.

Perhaps the greatest of Greene’s historic performances came in the Steelers very first Super Bowl against the Minnesota Vikings. In Super Bowl IX, Greene led a defense which limited the Vikings offense to just 119 total yards of offense, of which only 17 were gained on the ground. Greene also added an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to his final stat line.

Greene retired from football following the 1981 season and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987. The lifelong Steeler finished his career with 66 unofficial sacks, including leading the league in 1972 and 1976. The Steel Curtain had some fantastic players, but nobody matched the greatness of Mean Joe Greene.

Defensive Tackle: Ernie Stautner

Prior to 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have much going for them. They did, however, have a phenomenal defensive tackle in Ernie Stautner. Stautner originally joined the Steelers all the way back in 1950 and retired in 1963. Despite playing in a very different era of football, his greatness transcends the generations.

The traditionally undersized Stautner immediately earned a starting spot on the Steelers defense, starting all 12 games in which he appeared. While he was a good player his first two years in the league, he built off his early success to become one of the best defensive tackles of the 1950’s.

Starting in 1952, Stautner was named to nine out of a possible ten Pro Bowls, earning All-NFL honors four times. His phenomenal play earned him a spot on the NFL All 1950’s Team, and his number 70 was the first number retired in Steelers history. Stautner retired in 1963 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1969, his first year of eligibility.

Perhaps what stands out most about Stautner was his unparalleled toughness. Throughout his storied career, Stautner played in all but six possible games, despite suffering multiple broken bones. According to several personal accounts, Stautner played through broken fingers, fractured ribs, broken shoulders and much more. Nonetheless, nothing could take him out of the game. He played on some bad Steeler teams, but he’s still one of the all-time greats

Defensive End: Dwight White

Unsurprisingly, yet another member of the Steel Curtain defense makes it onto the All-Franchise team. While he wasn’t quite as good as L.C. Greenwood, Dwight White was no slouch himself. Drafted in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL Draft, White became an immediate starter and made his first Pro Bowl after just two seasons in the league.

Combining with Greenwood and Greene, “Mad Dog” White was another member of all four Super Bowl squads. In total, White spent ten years with the Steelers, earning two Pro Bowls nods in addition to the Super Bowl accolades. White recorded four interceptions during his ten years in the league and is unofficially credited with 46 sacks.

Much like the other stars of those early championship teams, White’s most impressive moment came on the games biggest stage. In the week prior to Super Bowl IX, White came down with a bad case of pneumonia, causing him to drop 20 pounds. While he wasn’t expected to play in the game, he still managed to suit up. Not only did he play, he played well. Early in the first half, Mad Dog brought down Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton for a safety and the game’s first points.

Linebacker: Jack Lambert

Another great player from those dynasty days, Jack Lambert was one of the best linebackers in the league during his 11-year career. Drafted in the second round of the 1974 NFL Draft, Lambert became an immediate starter and was one of the best defenders against both the run and the pass.

The Steelers essentially built a brand new coverage scheme around Lambert’s skillset. Smaller than a traditional run-stuffing linebacker, Pittsburgh asked Lambert to drop into a zone, covering the middle of the field. The league had never seen anything like it, and it led to Lambert earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1974.

Lambert was no one-year wonder, either. Lambert was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the next eight seasons, winning First-Team All-Pro honors six times. On top of that, Lambert won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1974 and 1976. By the time he hung up his cleats for good, Lambert officially recorded 28 interceptions, 1,479 tackles, and 23.5 sacks.

Like so many others, Lambert is best known for his Super Bowl play. In Super Bowl X against the Dallas Cowboys, Lambert recorded 14 tackles and famously took down Cliff Harris after a missed field goal. Four years later in Super Bowl XIV, Lambert recorded a crucial interception which helped finish off the Los Angeles Rams and secure a Pittsburgh victory.

Linebacker: Jack Ham

There weren’t many better linebacker duos than Lambert and Jack Ham. Joining the team in 1971, Ham started all but one game of his rookie season. He grew with the rest of that core, spending the first two years of his career getting acclimated to NFL life before turning into an unmatched force.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Ham earned all eight of his nominations from 1973 to 1980. This includes a six-year stretch from 1974 to 1979 where he earned First-Team All-Pro honors every single year. Known for being the perfect combination of fast, strong, and intelligent, there wasn’t anything Ham couldn’t do on the field.

This enviable gift of skills led to great success in the NFL landscape. By the end of his career, Ham had recorded 32 interceptions, 21 fumble recoveries, and 25 sacks (unofficially). His 53 takeaways are the most for a linebacker, as his speed and smarts made him the perfect ballhawk for the Steeler defense.

Linebacker: James Harrison

There were so many good players on those 1970’s defenses that it’s hard for any player from another era to make it on to this list. However, in spite of the historical talents, James Harrison clearly belongs among the greatest of Steelers greats.

Harrison’s road to stardom wasn’t easy, as the now legendary linebacker went undrafted in 2002. Not only did he go undrafted, but he spent two years on the Steelers practice squad, getting released twice. Harrison was even picked up by the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 but was released before finally sticking on with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harrison didn’t become a consistent starter until 2007, but once he did he was unstoppable. Starting all 16 games, Harrison recorded 8.5 sacks while earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He followed that up with a phenomenal 2008 campaign, recording 16 sacks while earning First-Team All-Pro honors and being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Of course, that 2008 season was the Steelers most recent championship, and it’s one the Steelers probably don’t win without Harrison.

Facing Kurt Warner and the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison recorded a goal-line interception as the first half was about to expire. Harrison then brought the football the length of the field, going 101 yards for the pick six. It’s one of the most memorable and amazing plays in Super Bowl history, and Pittsburgh probably doesn’t bring home their sixth championship without him.

While his Steelers tenure ended on uncomfortable terms, there’s no denying just how important he was to the franchise. In his 14 years with the Steelers, Harrison recorded 80.5 sacks, eight interceptions, and 206 tackles. One of the hardest hitters of his era, Harrison retired a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro, one-time Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time Super Bowl championship.

Cornerback: Mel Blount

The best cornerback in Steelers history is also among the best in history to ever play the position. Mel Blount was one of the most physical shutdown corners in football, capable of eliminating anyone and everyone that lined up across from him. His style of play was so dominant that the league had to install a new rule prohibiting defensive backs from bumping receivers beyond five yards from the line of scrimmage.

Blount was drafted in the third round of the 1970 NFL Draft and became a part of the Steelers cornerback rotation. After being an above average starter for five seasons, Blount elevated his game while becoming the legend we know him as today.

After recording 12 interceptions through his first five years in the league, Blount exploded for 11 in the 1975 campaign. His work was so impressive that it earned him First-Team All-Pro honors, AP Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as his first Pro Bowl berth. While he wouldn’t be quite as good in 1976, he still managed to earn another Pro Bowl selection.

By the time Blount retired, the legendary cornerback recorded 57 interceptions for 736 yards and two touchdowns. Blount was named to two First-Team All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls over the course of his 14-year career. Most importantly, Blount was a key piece of four Super Bowl championships.

Safety: Troy Polamalu

Another key player to the two most recent Super Bowl victories, Troy Polamalu was the premier safety in the league at the height of his powers. Selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, Polamalu exceeded the high expectations set upon that draft slot to be one of the best players in Steeler history.

While he was primarily a backup his rookie season, Polamalu took the starting job in 2004 and never looked back. Earning his first Pro Bowl nod, Polamalu recorded five interceptions while recording one sack and 96 tackles from the strong safety position. He was even better in 2005, winning First-Team All-Pro honors while recording 101 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. Not surprisingly, the Steelers won Super Bowl 40 in large part due to Polamalu’s efforts.

Polamalu continued that high level of play throughout the entirety of his career. He earned a Pro Bowl selection during every season in which he started at least 13 games. Polamalu finished his career with four First-Team All-Pro nominations and two Super Bowl championships.

Perhaps what he is best known for is his unreal knowledge of the game paired with some unmatched athleticism. Polamalu was famous for hurdling offensive lines, oftentimes bringing down the quarterback or running back before the play could get off the ground. Doing this required not only great athletic ability to leap the line, but also high intelligence to know the exact nanosecond at which the ball would be snapped.

Safety: Donnie Shell

Yet another piece to one of the greatest defenses in history, Donnie Shell was a hard-hitting safety who had a natural nose for the ball. While he wasn’t the same caliber of player as Mel Blount, he was still a strong starter who was a big part of the Steelers first four championships.

After going undrafted in the 1974 NFL Draft, Chuck Noll decided to bring in Shell as an undrafted free agent. Suffice to say, that move worked out pretty well. Shell appeared in all 14 games of his rookie season, starting one. He served primarily as a backup until 1977, when he took over as the starting strong safety.

After getting accustomed to starting in 1977, Shell joined the ranks of the games top safeties. He earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 1978 and followed it up with four more consecutive nominations. The also earned First-Team All-Pro nods in 1979,1980, and 1982.

Shell was one of the longest-tenured Steelers at his time of retirement. After retiring in 1987, Shell had played in 201 games, recording 51 interceptions for 490 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he recovered 19 fumbled during his 14-year career.

Cornerback/Safety: Rod Woodson

There can’t be the greatest Steeler list without including the great Rod Woodson. While he never won a championship with the club, he was one of the best Steelers in franchise history.

While he played safety in the twilight years of his career, Woodson was primarily a cornerback during his Steeler tenure. Drafted 10th overall in the 1987 NFL Draft, a contract dispute forced Woodson to miss the first eight games of his rookie season. However, with a full off-season under his belt, he became a full-time starter in 1988.

The rest of Woodson’s tenure in Pittsburgh established him as one of the best to ever do it. Winning First-Team All-Pro honors five times to go with seven Pro Bowl nominations, Woodson was among the best in the league at taking away the opposing teams best receiver. However, perhaps the most impressive part of his career came in 1995, when he only played a single regular season game.

Woodson tore his ACL in the 1995 season opener against the Detroit Lions. While that would normally end a season right then and there, Woodson actually managed to recover from the surgery in time to play in Super Bowl XXX against the Dallas Cowboys. While Pittsburgh lost the matchup, the fact Woodson returned speaks volumes about his work ethic and athleticism. To date, he’s the only player in history to return from reconstructive knee surgery in under a season’s time.

Contract disputes forced Woodson and the Steelers to part ways following the 1996 season, and Woodson went on to win a championship with the rival Baltimore Ravens. However, that shouldn’t take away from how great a player he was. Woodson recorded 71 interceptions during his career, 38 of which came during his Steelers tenure. The 17-year NFL veteran was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Kicker: Gary Anderson

It’s a shame that so many people only remember Gary Anderson for the missed field goal during the Vikings epic 15-1 season. Anderson is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history, and he got his start in Pittsburgh.

Anderson spent 13 years with the black and gold, earning three Pro Bowl nominations during his tenure. The best season of his Steelers tenure likely came in 1993, when he hit on 28 of his 30 attempted field goals while converting every extra point attempt.

Anderson recorded 1,343 points during his Steelers tenure, hitting on 99% of PAT’s and 78.2% of field goals. The four-time Pro Bowler is currently fourth all-time in scoring, recording 2,434 points over his combined 23 years in the league. While he probably won’t make the Hall of Fame, he’s one of the best kickers in NFL history.

Punter: Bobby Walden

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t exactly have a rich history at the punter position. Still, Bobby Walden was a more than serviceable leg for the Steelers during their first wave of Super Bowls. After spending three seasons in the Canadian Football League, Walden joined the Minnesota Vikings in 1964. After four years with Minnesota, Walden joined the black and gold.

Walden, a 1969 Pro Bowl selection, currently holds the Steelers franchise record for punts (716) and punt yardage (29,462). He averaged 41.1 yards per punt with a career long of 72 yards. During his ten-year Pittsburgh tenure, only five of his 716 punts were blocked. In all, he was a solid if unspectacular punter.

Returner: Rod Woodson

Woodson makes his second appearance on the list, this time for his work in the return game. While the Steelers have used several big-name players in the return game, none come close to the impact Woodson made.

Woodson currently owns the franchise record for both punt return yards (2,362) and kick return yards (4,894). Woodson’s best season as a returner came in 1989 when he recorded 982 yards and a touchdown on 36 returns. His 27.3 yards per kick return led the NFL, and he also added 207 yards on punt returns that season.

Simply put, there wasn’t anything that Woodson couldn’t do. He excelled wherever the Steelers lined him up, and he’s the best returner in franchise history.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Pittsburgh Steelers All-Franchise Team