Kicker Chris Boswell will be back with the Pittsurgh Steelers in 2018. He has signed his second round tender with the team, giving him a one-year deal worth $2.9 million.

A restricted free agent, Boswell is coming off a spectacular 2017 season. He was signed as an un-drafted free agent in 2014 by the Houston Texans after being a three-year starter at Rice University. After being cut and assigned to the practice squad by the Texans he was signed to a futures contract by the New York Giants in early 2015. Boswell failed to make the Giants roster in 2015 and was ultimately signed by the Steelers on October 3, 2015, becoming the team’s fourth placekicker of the season after the team was ravaged by injuries to their first three.

Boswell made his NFL debut on October 12. 2015, a Monday night victory over the then San Diego Chargers. He nailed all three extra points along with a 47-yard field goal, which is the longest kick made by a debut player for the Steelers since Todd Peterson made a 46-yard kick in his Steelers debut.

A career 89.5 percent field goal kicker, Boswell has proven to be ultra-reliable during his time in Pittsburgh. Heinz Field is known for being an extremely difficult place to kick. However, Boswell has put that theory to the test by converting 90.2 percent of his kicks at the “big ketchup bottle”.

Boswell was elected to his first career Pro Bowl in 2017, converting 35 of 38 field goal attempts. He was also a perfect 4-4 from over 50 yards. Cincinnati Bengals fans can thank Boswell for two losses to the Steelers in 2017 after the “wizard of Boz” (a nickname given by his teammates as well as his twitter handle @wizardofboz09) connected on all eight of his field goal attempts against the AFC North rival.

As the fourth member of the “Killer B’s” in Pittsburgh, Boswell shows an uncanny ability to perform under pressure, including making all 15 of his postseason field goal attempts over the last three seasons. His tremendous success as a Steeler has made Boswell a fan favorite in Pittsburgh.

