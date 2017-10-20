After defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers return home to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals offense got off to a slow start but after making an offensive coordinator change have scored 75 points in their last three games. They also have fresh legs in week seven against the Steelers as they are coming off their bye week. The Steelers on the other hand, will look to continue their dominance over the AFC North and the Bengals alike. The Steelers sit atop the division with a 4-2 record. They are 2-0 against AFC North opponents so far this season and have managed to go 6-1 in their last seven matchups against the Bengals. Here’s the week seven Pittsburgh Steelers what to watch in week seven.

Trench Battle

Like most AFC North matchups these two teams know each other very well. They both know what to expect out of their opponent. Expect to see a hard-nosed AFC North slug fest between two teams that don’t have much love for one another. This game will be won in the trenches. While both teams have strong defensive fronts, the Bengals field one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The Steelers offensive line is banged up. Ramon Foster and Marcus Gilbert are both battling injuries. But the Steelers still field two pro bowl level linemen in Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. Both of whom can dominate the point of attack.

Offensive Scheming

If the Steelers could, they would load up on offensive linemen and tight ends and hand the ball off to Le’Veon Bell 30 or more times a game. It seems like a pretty failsafe way to win football games especially with Ben Roethlisberger and the passing game, sans Antonio Brown, struggling. But doing so against the Bengals would be unwise.

The Bengals starting three linebackers; Vincent Rey, Kevin Minter and Vontaze Burfict all play very well against the run. Instead, look for the Steelers to implement 11 personnel, that is, three receivers, one tight end and one running back. This will force the Bengals to play their nickel package on defense and take one of their three linebackers off the field. This personnel package will give Bell and company more room to operate in the running game.

Defensive Momentum

The Steelers were able to hit Chiefs quarterback, Alex Smith, nine times last week. They also held Kareem Hunt to a season low 21 yards rushing. Getting to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will be equally important. Look for defensive coordinator Keith Butler to try to exploit a poor Bengals offensive line by bringing pressure early and often.

Furthermore, rookie running back Joe Mixon has had more than 15 rushes per game since the Bengals offense got hot. This will be the third rookie running back in a row the Steelers have faced and the fourth this season. The defensive front seven made a statement in shutting down the Chiefs Hunt. They need to carry that momentum into this game and do the same to Mixon. Shutting down the run and not letting Dalton get comfortable in the pocket will be essential for the Steelers to advance to 5-2.

The Main Event

A.J. Green is one of the best receivers in the NFL. Last year Steelers corner Artie Burns was tasked with covering Green as a rookie. He had great success, limiting Green to two receptions and 38 yards while he was targeted eight times. Burns will need to repeat last year’s success in to give the Steelers a chance to win. He’s a big fast corner and Green is a big fast receiver. This is a matchup that should be watched all game long.

Another interesting prospect is Joe Haden. While Haden isn’t as big as Burns, and his career is winding down, Haden is familiar with Green. They competed against each other twice a season while Haden was playing for the Cleveland Browns. If Burns makes mental mistakes, like he did in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, look for Haden to get a chance to cover Green.

Big Ben’s Health

Roethlisberger’s health coming out of this game is going to be absolutely paramount. We’ve seen him get injured against the Bengals before. Just pop in the tape of Burfict driving Roethlisberger’s throwing shoulder into the turf. Right now, the Bengals lead the NFL by pressuring opposing quarterback’s 34 percent of the time. In contrast, Roethlisberger only gets pressured 15.2 percent of the time. Something is going to have to give on Sunday.

Bengals defensive linemen Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and rookie Carl Lawson are all above average pass rushers. The Steelers offensive line will have its hands full. But the real test will come when Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther sends five and six man blitzes. Will the line be able to keep Roethlisberger upright against the Bengals pass rush? We’ll find out in week seven.

Main Image:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Week Seven Pittsburgh Steelers What To Watch For