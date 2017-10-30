In the last week before the Pittsburgh Steelers bye week, expectations were high. Pittsburgh was riding a two game winning streak, playing their best football, and heading to play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. While they did not quite continue the outstanding play, they did get the job done. Rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and a bend-don’t-break defense helped Pittsburgh secure a 20-15 win. However, the Steelers game plan deviated slightly from the one that has brought them recent success. Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 31 times this week and again missed throws he usually wouldn’t and Le’Veon Bell failed to break 100 yards with less touches.



Receiver Battle

The latest installment of the Pittsburgh Steelers Soap Opera pitted two wide receivers against each other. Smith-Schuster got more media attention this week after losing his bike, and Martavis Bryant felt left out. With Bryant still upset with his lack of touches this season, he took to social media. Needless to say, Bryant did not dress Sunday Night due to his conduct, and watched Smith-Schuster have a spectacular game. This is more than just jealousy over some media attention, however, this is Bryant seeing that his time as a Steelers receiver is fading as their need for him fades.

Both receivers have similar playing styles. Bryant and Smith-Schuster both would play as the second outside option, opposite Antonio Brown. However, Smith-Schuster is not a slot receiver, therefore instead of taking time from Eli Rogers, it’s coming out of Bryant’s playing time. Pittsburgh gave Bryant a chance after his suspension, and he has basically blown it. Not only has he complained about playing time, but has been irresponsible with social media and been a bad teammate. It is safe to say that Smith-Schuster is the replacement for Bryant, and he is shining in the spotlight.

Smith-Schuster Peddling to Stardom

With all the media attention and Bryant’s shortcomings, all eyes were on Smith-Schuster and his part in the game plan. He did not disappoint, with 193 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown. The touchdown, a 97 yard sprint, set the record for longest play from scrimmage in Steelers history. Smith-Schuster looked great on Sunday Night Football, and looks to be becoming another star in Pittsburgh.

Bend-Don’t-Break

The Steelers defense was far from as dominant as they were last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. They gave up 411 passing yards to Matthew Stafford and the Lions. However, they did hold the running game to just 71 yards. The best part of Sunday night for the Steelers defense was the red zone. Pittsburgh did not give up a single touchdown out of five Detroit trips to the red zone. The defense did not look good, but it worked. The key is to keep the other team out of the end zone, and Pittsburgh did that.

Passing on the Running Game

The offense scored enough points to win, but did not move as efficiently as they have been recently. Additionally, Pittsburgh lost the time of possession battle, which they have typically excelled at. The idea that this team can be pass first and force the ball down the field is faulty. Bell had only 25 carries, and because of this could not generate momentum. Roethlisberger again overthrew receivers trying to push the ball. The Steelers need to be run first, and won’t get lucky in future, cold weather games.

Looking Ahead

The Steelers go into the bye week 6-2. This is a great record, one good enough for first place in the conference and the AFC North. However, one can’t help think where Pittsburgh would be if they focused against the Chicago Bears or ran the ball playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Pittsburgh has played good football the past three weeks and has built momentum. After the bye, Pittsburgh will head to Indianapolis to face the Colts. The hope for the second half is that momentum continues and Pittsburgh beats the teams they should beat. The hunt for another Super Bowl continues.

Main Image:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Week Eight Pittsburgh Steelers Takeaways