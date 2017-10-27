The Pittsburgh Steelers finish the first half of their season with a road trip to take on the Detroit Lions. They lead the series 16-14-1, are 12-2 against the Lions since 1966, but are only 5-12 in Detroit. The Steelers biggest moment in the Motor City however, was their 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. With a win Sunday, the Steelers can head into their bye week with a third consecutive win and a 6-2 record. More importantly, they need to enter their break as a relatively healthy football team. The Lions are a physical team that presents an interesting challenge. They are very capable of winning this game, but if the Steelers handle their business, they should be alright. Week eight Pittsburgh Steelers keys to victory looks at the things they must accomplish to get the win.

The Detroit Lions are the Steelers third AFC North opponent this season. Just like those other two teams, the Lions have an athletic physical defense with a stout defensive front. They Have 13 sacks and nine interceptions in six games. The Lions have returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns. Defensive ends Ezekiel Ansah and Anthony Zettlel, along with defensive backs Darius Slay and Glover Quin, are players who stand out.

These four players are responsible for eight of those sacks and five of those interceptions. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead, and safties Tavon Wilson and Miles Killebrew round out this talented, but erratic defense. The Lions defense ranks 28th in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed, giving up five and a half yards per play. They rank 13th in rushing defense and 22nd in passing.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the Lions offense, but has minimal weapons around him. He’s completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,428 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Stafford’s top target is wide receiver Golden Tate, who has 36 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Marvin Jones and T.J. Jones have combined for 33 receptions, 453 yards and three touchdowns on 65 targets.

Ameer Abdullah leads the Lions in rushing 342 yards on 90 carries. The Lions offense ranks eighth in points scored and 26th in yards, 24th in rushing and 19th in passing. They average 4.6 yards per play and have turned the ball over eight times. Detroit’s average drive consists of just over five plays for 23.8 yards, taking almost two and a half minutes off the clock. While there is nothing overwhelming about the Detroit Lions, they most certainly have the talent to win this game.

Week Eight Pittsburgh Steelers Key to Victory Number One: Ben Roethlisberger Must Protect the Ball

Ben Roethlisberger is facing a talented secondary with nine interceptions in six games. Slay and Quin are the Lions two biggest thieves. Roethlisberger must know where they are at all times, but must not be hesitant to attack them. Slay and Quin will double up on Antonio Brown as much as possible, so Roethlisberger must be patient. Furthermore, he may need JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers to open lanes up for Brown. Either way Roethlisberger needs to protect the ball in order to sustain drives and win the time of possession battle.

Week Eight Pittsburgh Steelers Key to Victory Number Two: Use Bell to Set up the Pass

Le’Veon Bell has rightfully become the focal point of the offense, but he’s on pace for an unsustainable work load. As much as Bell has stabilized the offense and the Steelers identity, they need to throw the ball. Despite their talented secondary, the Lions defense is more vulnerable through the air than they are on the ground. If they can get Bell going early, Roethlisberger can exploit their aggression off of play action. He and Brown are good at making teams pay for being over aggressive.

Week Eight Pittsburgh Steelers Key to Victory Number Three: Neutralize Ansah and Zettel

The Lions defense has produced 13 sacks, of which 10 have come from the defensive line. Ansah and Zettel have four sacks each, including a forced fumble. Ansah is a physical freak, while Zettel is lighter and much quicker. Alejandro Villanueva and Chris Hubbard are going to have their hands full, but each has faced and handled bigger challenges. If they can set the edges for Bell, and keep Roethlisberger on his feet, the Steelers should win this one.

Week Eight Pittsburgh Steelers Key to Victory Number Four: Win the Field of Position Battle

Field of position is everything to the Lions offense. With the lack of weapons surrounding Stafford, playing on a short field is advantageous to them. Through turnovers and special teams, Stafford has set up his offense on many a short field. The Steelers have one of the NFL’s top defenses, but suffer if defending short fields against a Stafford led offense. Jamal Agnew is a big reason the Lions offense often gets set up in good field position. Agnew is averaging 23.7 yards on 11 chances this season, returning two for touchdowns.

Agnew has taken it to the house on returns of 88 and 74 yards, and he wastes no time hitting his lanes. He may be small in stature, but he runs with a physicality that enhances his speed. The Steelers punt coverage unit can’t be overzealous with Agnew, consequently, he will make them pay. They need to stay in their lanes and take away his space to operate. To win the field position battle is to control and limit the Lions offense.

Conclusion

Granted, the Lions aren’t any more of a threat than the Cincinnati Bengals, but they are capable of winning this game. Assuredly, if the Steelers handle their business the way they are capable of, they should leave Ford Field a winner.

