Last Word on Steelers Podcast Week Seven

Host Patrick Gelesh and co-host Brian Harker start out the Last Word on Steelers Podcast week seven by going through the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report. next, we break down last week’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs. We touch on the Steelers defense’s ability to shut down the Chiefs offense who entered the game with the NFL’s number one rated offense. They held Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to under 25 rushing yards on the game and showed the potential that this defense has.

The podcast continues with Patrick and Brian focusing on the offense. They examine the running game, and Le’Veon Bell‘s success. As well as his unique running style. As well as the offensive line’s progression. They also discuss the Steelers offensive play of the year; Antonio Brown‘s one-handed catch off of a deflection that he turned into a touchdown pass. They continue by examining the rumors surrounding Martavis Bryant requesting a trade. As well as his future with the Steelers and his value in the trade market. Bryant went out of his way to dispell any rumors about him wanting to be traded.

Lastly, Patrick and Brian examine the matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals who have been playing well since switching offensive coordinators. They highlighted players to watch, and that the Steelers are six and one in their last seven games against the Bengals. Patrick identifies the Bengals subpar offensive line and the Steelers front seven that is coming off of a dominate performance against the Chiefs as a key matchup in the game. While Brian touches on Artie Burns matching up with Bengals wide out A.J. Green. The Bengals lead the league by pressuring quarterbacks on 34 percent of their dropbacks. Ben Roethlisberger has only been pressured on 15.2 percent of his drop backs There will be a lot of pressure on the Steelers offensive line to keep Roethlisberger standing. Getting through this AFC North rivalry game with Roethlisberger healthy is paramount.

Patrick Gelesh– Third generation Steelers fan with a Masters in sports management and leadership specializing in football. My mom was lucky enough to witness the immaculate reception live. To me, hard hitting defense is “the beautiful game.”

Brian Harker– Born and raised in Johnstown, Pa, Brian currently lives in Wheatfield, Indiana with his wife and two kids. He Has been writing about the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007 for such entities as Pittsburgh Sports Tavern, Pittsburgh Sports Forum, and SteelerZone, which he created in 2015. He believes that Paige and Walter O’Brien make Team Scorpion the best it can be.

View the original article on Last Word On Pro Football: Last Word on Steelers Podcast Week Seven