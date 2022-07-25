The Indianapolis Colts wanted to get rid of quarterback Carson Wentz so badly this offseason, that one NFL insider said they’d prefer “anyone” over the former No. 2 overall pick.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reported, “They were telling us they would prefer anyone over him.”

NFL Executive Slams Wentz After Tier 3 QB Ranking

Recently, Wentz ranked as a Tier 3 quarterback in a vote among NFL personnel, tying with Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts for 20th in the league.

The same executive that made the comment to Sando had this explanation for Wentz’s low ranking among the top NFL quarterbacks.

“The only reason I’m this strong against him is that is my evaluation from watching him play. But adding information of what the team that is with him on an intimate level on a daily basis, by going from having Wentz to having none, zero, that tells me that my evaluation of him from afar matches the evaluation internally. If Carson Wentz was not a first-round pick, would he be in the league right now?”

Wentz, Colts Get Fresh Starts in 2022

Ultimately, Wentz’s time with the Colts was mired by a series of disappointments, as the team finished 9-8 and missed the NFL Playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts moved on from Wentz during the offseason, trading him to the Washington Commanders for a 2022 third-round pick, a conditional third-rounder in 2023, and a swap of second-round picks in 2022.

That came just one year after the Colts traded a third-round pick and what eventually was upgraded to a first-round pick for Wentz.

Wentz was an MVP candidate back before getting injured just prior to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017.

Last year, he finished with 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. But with a postseason berth on the line, Wentz fumbled the opportunity, losing the final two games of the regular season versus the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

All in all, Wentz still finished with a 94.6 quarterback rating, which ranked 13th among qualified players and marked the fourth time in six seasons that he has posted a rating of 90 or higher.

The Colts eventually found their quarterback, trading for Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.

