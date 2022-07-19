Madden 23 is set to be released in August and they’ve started dropping some of their player rankings, as well as two players that are going to be in the 99 Club.

The 99 Club in Madden represents the top five players in all of football and it’s a prestigious honor for the players. So far, they haven’t released three of the five players. Possibly guys like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will be two of those three, but we aren’t too sure yet.

Madden 23 99 Club

The first two players in the Madden 23 99 Club are going to be Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

Davante Adams

It would be tough to argue that any wide receiver in football has been better than Davante Adams the past few seasons. He’s going to have a different task at hand this season without star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football, but finishing with 1,553 yards a season ago for 11 touchdowns earned him this honor.

In his 2020 season, he finished with 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is one of those guys that most NFL players typically say is the best player in the game. What he does on the defensive side of the ball for the Cleveland Browns is certainly impressive and is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers. He finished the 2021 season with 16 sacks, which was the most of his career.

Another name in the 99 club: #Browns DE Myles Garrett has a 99 overall rating in Madden 23. pic.twitter.com/DT21hBj5kd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 19, 2022

Madden 23 99 Club Snubs

It’s tough to say who’s going to be the Madden 23 99 Club snubs. The reason for that is that we don’t know the official list just yet. With three players still waiting to be named, we have to figure out who’s going to be those three guys before we can make an honest opinion.

There are a few players who likely are going to get snubbed, but the first one that jumps out to mind right now with the rankings that have already been released might be Cooper Kupp. Kupp was incredible for the Los Angeles Rams a season ago as he finished with 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Madden 23 Wide Receiver Ratings | Top-10 Madden WRs

Davante Adams, Raiders – 99 Cooper Kupp, Rams – 98 Tyreek Hill, Dolphins – 97 DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals – 96 Stefon Diggs, Bills – 95 Justin Jefferson, Vikings – 93 Mike Evans, Buccaneers – 92 Terry McLaurin, Commanders – 91 Keenan Allen, Chargers – 91 Amari Cooper, Browns – 90

Madden 23 Tight End Ratings | Top-10 Madden TEs

Travis Kelce, Chiefs – 98 George Kittle, 49ers – 97 Mark Andrews, Ravens – 93 Darren Waller, Raiders – 91 T.J. Hockenson, Lions – 89 Kyle Pitts, Falcons – 87 Mike Gesicki, Dolphins – 86 Dallas Goedert, Eagles – 85 Zach Ertz, Cardinals – 84 Hunter Henry, Patriots – 84

The post Madden 23 Ratings: Best NFL Players and 99 Club At Each Position appeared first on The Sports Daily.

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Madden 23 Ratings: Best NFL Players and 99 Club At Each Position