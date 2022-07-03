The 2022 3M Open is one week after the British Open and many players will be dealing with jet lag this weekend. While the title is up for grabs, there are a few players that stand out among the field with some of the best profiles for TPC Twin Cities. Below, we’ll break down all the 2022 3M Open longshots and the best bets outside the top golfers in the field.

The Best Longshot Bets for the 2022 3M Open

The PGA Tour will stop at TPC Twin Cities as golfers compete for a record $7.5 million purse at the 3M Open.

This weekend, our expert golf picks range from an improving golfer with 33-1 odds to a 55-1 longshot that has fared well at TPC Twin Cities in the past.

Check out our best longshot bets for the 2022 3M Open below.

1. Adam Svensson +3300

It’s only a matter of time until Adam Svensson breaks through to the winner’s circle. Svensson is fresh off a sixth-place finish at Barbasol, where he gained 2.4 strokes off the tee and 7.4 strokes on approach.

He’s a proven ball striker and returns to TPC Twin Cities after his 15th place debut in 2019. While it was his only appearance at the 2019 3M Open, Svensson gained 12.1 strokes from tee to green while losing 5.1 strokes putting. Since then, his short game seems to be coming around, as he’s gained strokes putting in each of his last seven starts.

He’ll be the one to look for this weekend.

Take Adam Svensson to win the 2022 3M Open (+3300).

2. Brendan Steele +3300

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Brendan Steele has been in form lately, posting quality results in some of the season’s strongest fields. In his last three starts, he’s gained at least five strokes on approach and two strokes off the tee.

While he only qualified for one major championship this season, he finished ninth at the PGA Championship. He followed that up with a 10th place finish at The Memorial. Over the past 24 rounds, Steele leads the field in strokes gained off the tee and iron play.

On a course that has averaged -18 under par over the last three years, targeting a guy with plenty of birdies and eagles is important. Steele ranks eighth in scoring and six in eagles in the last 24 rounds.

Bet on Steele to win the 2022 3M Open (+3300) by clicking below.

3. Wyndham Clark +4500

Wyndham Clark is one of the few players traveling back from Scotland to make the 3M Open. He is coming off solid play over the last few weeks. Clark finished inside the top 20 at the Scottish Open and made the cut at The British Open.

While he finished fifth at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, he missed the last two cuts at this event. However, he wasn’t playing well in the last two years leading up to the 3M Open. Clark is a good fit for TPC Twin Cities with his length and putting ability and his form has looked better this year. He’s made five of his last six cuts with a few top 20 finishes during that span.

Take Wyndham Clark (+4500) to win the 3M Open in 2022.

4. Nick Hardy +4500

Nick Hardy has one of the best statistical profiles heading into TPC Twin Cities.

Hardy has been consistently improving during the final stretch of the PGA Tour. Over his last six consecutive events, Hardy has made the cut each time while posting three top-14 finishes. He is also currently T13 with Sungjae Im in Par 4 Efficiency from 450-500 yards, which should help him at TPC Twin Cities this week.

Hardy currently sits 22nd on the tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee and has a solid approach game from 175-200 yards. He usually outdrives most of the competition every week, gaining strokes on the field in six straight events. Hardy can also catch fire with his putter, which he proved after gaining 2.3 strokes at the US Open.

Take Hardy to win the 3M Open (+4500).

5. Emiliano Grillo +5500

After finishing third at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Grillo is a prime candidate to win it all this year. While Grillo’s trouble has always stemmed from putting, he’s shown signs of improvement with his putter over the last few weeks.

Based on the numbers, Grillo also fares well on bentgrass surfaces through his career. He finished second at the John Deere Classic earlier this month and his driver looked in great shape last week at the Open.

Take Grillo to win the 2022 3M Open (+5500).

The post 3M Open 2022: Golf Expert Picks 55-1 Among Best Longshot Bets appeared first on The Sports Daily.

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: 3M Open 2022: Golf Expert Picks 55-1 Among Best Longshot Bets