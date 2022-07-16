The leaders have teed off in the third round at the 2022 British Open…here is a live update of the exciting golf action of the final major of the year! (All times ET).

11:16 AM ET–Cameron Smith of Australia continues to be the leader despite a bogey on the first hole…Smith is at -12, Americans Dustin Johnson and Cameron Young are at -11… Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Norway’s Viktor Hovland are at -10 and American Scottie Scheffler is at -9…

11:18 AM ET–Among those in contention are a lot of golfers with major success…Johnson is a Masters champion and U.S. Open champion, McIlroy has two PGA Championships, one U.S. Open and one British Open, and Scheffler won the Masters this year…

11:20 AM ET–Hovland birdies the third to go to -11…three way-tie for second

11:28 AM ET–Tommy Fleetwood finishes the round with a 66 after he birdies 18…moves to -9 and three strokes back of Smith…

11:30 AM ET–Short little par putt missed by Dustin Johnson…drops to -10…maybe if he stayed on the PGA Tour rather than switching to the LIV, he makes that shot?

11:31 AM ET–Been a good day so far for 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland, who had back-to-back eagles on the ninth and 10th holes and is now at -8 and in ninth place

11:34 AM ET–41 foot birdie putt for Hovland moves him into a first place tie with Smith at -12

11:35 AM ET–Great approach shot by FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay of the United States on the sixth hole…

11:37 AM ET–What Lowry accomplished today by making back-to-back eagles, he became the first golfer in 21 years to make back-to-back eagles at the British Open…the last player was Phil Mickelson in 2001 at Royal Lytham…

11:41 AM ET–Hovland is trying to make Norwegian men’s golf history by becoming the first Norwegian to win a men’s major…Only Norwegian to win a major was in women’s golf as Suzann Pettersen won the 2007 LPGA Championship in Maryland and the 2013 Evian Masters…

11:46 AM ET–

The post 2022 British Open Live Updates For The Third Round At St. Andrews appeared first on The Sports Daily.

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: 2022 British Open Live Updates For The Third Round At St. Andrews