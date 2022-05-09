Top 10 Hottest WWE Female Wrestlers 2022

Professional wrestling is one of the greatest sports in the world; The Sports Daily’s top 10 hottest WWE female wrestlers of 2022 list is available below. Even if men’s wrestling is not your cup of tea, you might be tempted to watch attractive women wrestle in the ring. A few of the babes here were also cheerleaders at one point.

Naturally, each list from one site to another will differ. Ronda Rousey, Paige and Mandy Rose are a few noteworthy names on our list. Continue reading for the top 10 hottest WWE female wrestlers of 2022. Besides hottest lists, WWE news, betting sites and betting content can be read under the tab above.

10. Liv Morgan | Gionna Jene Daddio

Liv Morgan Age: 27

Liv Morgan Height: 5’3″

Liv Morgan Networth: $500,000

Liv Morgan Instagram: @liivmorgan_wwe

First up on our list, Gionna Jene Daddio competes under the ring name Liv Morgan. However, she also competed as Marley. Morgan was born in Morristown, New Jersey on Jun. 8, 1994. She made her wrestling debut on Jun. 27, 2015. Growing up, her wrestling idol was Lita. Earlier in her life, Morgan loved competitive cheerleading. Not to mention, she worked as a model for Hooters. What is there not to like?

9. Billie Kay | Jessica McKay

Billie Kay Age: 32

Billie Kay Height: 5’8″

Billie Kay Net Worth: $500,000

Billie Kay Instagram: @jessicamckay

Next on our top 10 hottest WWE female wrestlers of 2022 list, Billie Kay is the ring name of Jessica McKay. While now retired, she is still one of the most beautiful women to ever compete in the WWE. Kay was born in Sydney, Australia on Jun. 23, 1989. Her other ring names include Jessie and Jessie McKay.

During an episode of NXT, one notable victory for Kay was defeating Santana Garrett on Jul. 27, 2016. Before wrestling, she enjoyed playing basketball. Under the name J McKay Does, she has a YouTube channel as well. However, Kay’s profile was set to private.

8. Summer Rae | Danielle Louise Moinet

Summer Rae Age: 38

Summer Rae Height: 5’10″

Summer Rae Net Worth: $1.5 Million

Summer Rae Instagram: Unavailable

Additionally, Summer Rae is the ring name of Danielle Louise Moinet. She was born in Manhasset, New York on Nov. 28, 1983. While working as a wrestler and television personality, Rae starred in the second and third seasons of the reality television show Total Divas.

In one October 2013 episode of SmackDown, she teamed up with Fandango to defeat Natalya and Khali. Speaking of Natalya, Rae was eliminated by her after returning to the WWE in the 2022 Royal Rumble. To make Rae’s profile even more intriguing, she played for the Chicago Bliss in the Lingerie Football League as well.

7. Rosa Mendes | Milena Leticia Roucka

Rosa Mendes Age: 42

Rosa Mendes Height: 5’8″

Rosa Mendes Net Worth: $1,000,000

Rosa Mendes Instagram: @wwerosamendes

Ranking seventh on our top 10 hottest WWE female wrestlers of 2022 list, Milena Leticia Roucka competed as Rosa Mendes. Her other ring names include Melina Roucka and Roucka. She was born in Vancouver, Canada on Oct. 25, 1979.

Prior to her years as a wrestler, she won the “Piel Dorada,” a beauty contest, in 2004. Mendes made her debut as a WWE wrestler in November 2006. On Sept. 19, 2007, the wrestler won the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Women’s Championship. From 2014–2016, Mendes made appearances on Total Divas.

6. Peyton Royce | Cassandra McIntosh

Peyton Royce Age: 29

Peyton Royce Height: 5’7″

Peyton Royce Net Worth: $1.5 million

Peyton Royce Instagram: @peytonroycewwe

Furthermore, Cassandra McIntosh competed in the WWE under the name Peyton Royce. She was born on Nov. 10, 1992 in Sydney, Australia. According to sources, Cassandra McIntosh is still married to Ronnie Arneill, an active wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). His ring name is Shawn Spears. The couple wedded in 2019.

Royce was trained by Madison Eagles, Lance Storm and the Pro Wrestling Alliance Australia. At WrestleMania 35, under the tag team name, “The Iconic Duo,” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Apr. 7, 2019.

5. Maria Kanellis | Mary Louise “Maria” Kanellis-Bennett

Maria Kanellis Age: 40

Maria Kanellis Height: 5’7″

Maria Kanellis Net Worth: $5 million

Maria Kanellis Instagram: @mariakanellis

Moreover, Maria Kanellis-Bennett competed in the WWE under the ring name Maria Kanellis. Her other ring names consists of Maria and Maria Kanellis-Bennett. She was born in Ottawa, Illinois on Feb. 25, 1982. Of course, Kanellis received the Slammy Award for becoming Diva of the Year in 2009.

In the following year, Kanellis made appearances on the Celebrity Apprentice show. Then, in February and July 2012, she won the Family Wresting Entertainment (FWE) Women’s Championship. One of her other wrestling accomplishments includes winning the WWE 24/7 Championship.

4. Mandy Rose | Amanda Rose Saccomanno

Mandy Rose Age: 31

Mandy Rose Height: 5’4″

Mandy Rose Net Worth: $2.2 million

Mandy Rose Instagram: @mandysacs

Ranking fourth on our top 10 hottest WWE female wrestlers of 2022 list, Mandy Rose is a worthy choice. Her real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno. Rose was born on Jul. 18, 1990 in Westchester County, New York. She made her wresting debut on Aug. 25, 2015. The wrestler was trained by Booker T, Billy Gunn, Lita and WWE Performance Center.

And Rose is currently the NXT Women’s Champion. In 2015, she appeared on WWE Tough Enough as herself in season six. Next, Rose starred in 10 episodes of Total Divas in 2016. Not only is Rose a professional wrestler, she also competed as a fitness and bodybuilding competitor from 2013 to 2014.

3. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey Age: 35

Ronda Rousey Height: 5’6″

Ronda Rousey Net Worth: $13 million

Ronda Rousey Instagram: @rondarousey

Equally important, this list would probably lose some credibility without mentioning Ronda Rousey. She is the only woman to become a champion in the UFC and WWE. Rousey was born in Riverside, California on Feb. 1, 1987. The wrestler married mixed martial artist Travis Browne in 2017. Browne is now a retired heavyweight Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter.

Anyway, Rousey has 12 wins as a mixed martial artist. She has three wins by knockout and nine wins by submission. Also, she won three gold medals at the Olympics: 2004 Isla Margarita, 2005 Caguas and 2007 Rio de Janeiro. As for professional wrestling, Rousey is the current title holder of the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. In October 2018, she won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship versus Nikki Bella.

2. Paige | Saraya-Jade Bevis

Paige Age: 29

Paige Height: 5’8″

Paige Net Worth: $4 million

Paige Instagram: @realpaigewwe

Next, Paige is one of the most attractive WWE female wrestlers. Her real name is Sraya-Jade Bevis. She was born in Norwich, England on Aug. 17, 1992. For those wondering, Britani Knight and Saraya are her other ring names. Paige was trained by Jason Cross, Roy Bevis, Ricky Knight, Zak Zodiac and Sweet Saraya.

Julia Hamer-Bevis, who is known as Sweet Saraya, is her mother. On Jun. 10, 2013, Paige won the NXT Women’s Championship. Plus, she is the youngest woman (21) to win the Divas Championship. She won this event twice.

1. Carmella | Leah Van Dale

Carmella Age: 34

Carmella Height: 5’5″

Carmella Net Worth: $1 million

Carmella Instagram: @carmellawwe

Lastly, Carmella’s real name is Leah Van Dale. She was born on Oct. 23, 1987 in Spencer, Massachusetts. Carmella was trained by Sara Amato and WWE Performance Center. In addition to wrestling, she loves cheerleading and dancing. Carmella worked as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots for three seasons. And she became a Laker girl for the 2010-11 NBA season.

Carmella won the WWE 24/7 Championship two times in her professional wrestling career. To add to her accomplishments, she is the proud winner of the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship as well. Last month, Carmella officially married Corey Graves, a WWE color commentator and analyst for Monday Night Raw. Corey Graves is the ring name of Matthew Polinsky. Other top 10 hottest WWE lists are on the main page.

