Ten names, one week before the Draft… sounds easy enough!

MACH 10 ballots are flowing into the EYE as a mere handful of days remain before the midnight April 28 deadline. Send your ballot to rslupean@bluetiehome.com or post it at BGN.com or post it at Eagles Eye Blog Part Deux group on Facebook.

In seasons past we had the scouting advantage of having one of our esteemed alumni actually working the Eagles beat at Drafttek.com.  His name of course is ~BROZ.  He’s still alive and well but no longer scouting for Drafttek, so we look at less entertaining sources for last-minute scouting tips.

So if you need a quick primer on some long shots for your MACH 10 ballot and you’ve been distracted by world events, here are some crib notes and tips for you to at least construct a dartboard approach:

He’s no ~BROZ, and some of you disagree with his regular stuff at BGN.com, but Ben Natan has come up with a fairly assessed list of the Top 50 amateurs in play later this week—

“Rumors are flying around and players’ stocks are as erratic as ever. This year’s class is a unique one compared to the last few drafts and my top 50 players paint a good picture of what makes it so different.

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
  2. Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame
  3. Derek Stingley Junior, Cornerback, LSU
  4. Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
  5. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
  6. Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
  7. Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State
  8. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
  9. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
  10. Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa
  11. Travon Walker, Edge/Defensive Lineman, Georgia
  12. Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State
  13. Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia
  14. Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia
  15. Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
  16. Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida
  17. Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M
  18. Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC
  19. Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
  20. Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah
  21. Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson
  22. Jermaine Johnson, Edge, FSU
  23. Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
  24. Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
  25. Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston
  26. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
  27. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
  28. Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
  29. Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
  30. Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama
  31. Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky
  32. Zion Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Boston College
  33. David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue
  34. Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State
  35. Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State
  36. George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia
  37. Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming
  38. Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington
  39. Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan
  40. Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State
  41. Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss
  42. Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
  43. Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU
  44. Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati
  45. Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati
  46. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
  47. Bernhard Raiman, Offensive Tackle, CMU
  48. Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pitt
  49. Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State
  50. Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor

That gives you at least a fighting chance to divine a first or second rounder picked by the Eagles, maybe a lower round if somebody slides, even if you haven’t followed the game since the previous Super Bowl.

Another possible source of clues to help your ballot is the guest list of guys who have been brought in for a visit by the Eagles.

Complete list of known Philadelphia Eagles draft visits:

Connecticut DT Travis Jones

Alabama LB Christian Harris

Penn State LB Brandon Smith

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Georgia WR George Pickens

Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone

Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Penn State DE Jesse Luketa

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Houston CB Marcus Jones

Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce” Gardner

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 15 (from MIA)

Round 1: No. 18 (from NO)

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 83

Round 3: No. 101 (from NO)

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 154 (from WAS)

Round 5: No. 162

Round 5: No. 166 (from AZ)

Round 7: No. 237 (from NO

 

The post Your unofficial Eagles MACH 10 Cheat Sheet appeared first on The Sports Daily.

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Your unofficial Eagles MACH 10 Cheat Sheet