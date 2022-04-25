Ten names, one week before the Draft… sounds easy enough!
MACH 10 ballots are flowing into the EYE as a mere handful of days remain before the midnight April 28 deadline. Send your ballot to rslupean@bluetiehome.com or post it at BGN.com or post it at Eagles Eye Blog Part Deux group on Facebook.
In seasons past we had the scouting advantage of having one of our esteemed alumni actually working the Eagles beat at Drafttek.com. His name of course is ~BROZ. He’s still alive and well but no longer scouting for Drafttek, so we look at less entertaining sources for last-minute scouting tips.
So if you need a quick primer on some long shots for your MACH 10 ballot and you’ve been distracted by world events, here are some crib notes and tips for you to at least construct a dartboard approach:
He’s no ~BROZ, and some of you disagree with his regular stuff at BGN.com, but Ben Natan has come up with a fairly assessed list of the Top 50 amateurs in play later this week—
“Rumors are flying around and players’ stocks are as erratic as ever. This year’s class is a unique one compared to the last few drafts and my top 50 players paint a good picture of what makes it so different.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
- Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame
- Derek Stingley Junior, Cornerback, LSU
- Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
- Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
- Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
- Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State
- Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
- George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
- Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa
- Travon Walker, Edge/Defensive Lineman, Georgia
- Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State
- Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia
- Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia
- Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
- Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida
- Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M
- Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC
- Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
- Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah
- Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson
- Jermaine Johnson, Edge, FSU
- Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
- Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
- Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston
- David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
- Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
- Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
- Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
- Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama
- Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky
- Zion Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Boston College
- David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue
- Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State
- Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State
- George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia
- Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming
- Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington
- Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan
- Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State
- Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss
- Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
- Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU
- Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati
- Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati
- Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
- Bernhard Raiman, Offensive Tackle, CMU
- Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pitt
- Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State
- Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor
That gives you at least a fighting chance to divine a first or second rounder picked by the Eagles, maybe a lower round if somebody slides, even if you haven’t followed the game since the previous Super Bowl.
Another possible source of clues to help your ballot is the guest list of guys who have been brought in for a visit by the Eagles.
Complete list of known Philadelphia Eagles draft visits:
Connecticut DT Travis Jones
Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone
Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce” Gardner
Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Draft Picks:
Round 1: No. 15 (from MIA)
Round 1: No. 18 (from NO)
Round 2: No. 51
Round 3: No. 83
Round 3: No. 101 (from NO)
Round 4: No. 124
Round 5: No. 154 (from WAS)
Round 5: No. 162
Round 5: No. 166 (from AZ)
Round 7: No. 237 (from NO
