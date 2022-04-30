David Ojabo

Outside Linebacker, Round 2, Pick 45

Travis Jones Defensive Tackle, Round 3, Pick 76 And, once again, the Ravens got absolute steals. According to Ryan Mink of the Ravens media team, all four of Baltimore’s picks so far could have been first-rounders. All four of them. Safety Kyle Hamilton was a potential top-five pick. Center Tyler Linderbaum was at one point considered a top-15 pick. They were already considered a first-round coup. On Day 2, the value got arguably even better. List of Upcoming Picks Round 4: No. 110 (from Giants), 119, 128 (from Cardinals), 130, 139, 141 Round 6: No. 196 A couple days before the start of the draft, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero identified seven potential surprise first-round picks . The Ravens’ Day 2 picks, Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round, No. 45) and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones (third round, No. 76) both made the list There was buzz before Thursday night that Jones could be a surprise first-round pick. Surprise! The Ravens got him in the third. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Jones ranked as his 34th-best prospect in the entire draft and he went at 76. Travis Jones was the best player on a struggling UConn team. He’ll join the Ravens looking to win. Baltimore was leapfrogged by the Philadelphia Eagles for hulking defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round. Jones isn’t as big as Davis, but at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, he’s not too far off. Jones may offer more as a pass rusher, as he logged 8.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss the past two seasons. Eric DeCosta said he wanted to add youth to the defensive line, and Jones provides an explosive option to pair with Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, and Justin Madubuike. David Ojabo would have been a top-15 pick had he not torn his Achilles at his Pro Day. Instead, the Ravens got an ultra athletic pass rusher at No. 45 in the second round. A latecomer to football, the Nigerian-born Ojabo broke out last year with 11 sacks playing for Mike Macdonald at Michigan. Now they reunite in Baltimore with a chance to wreak more havoc. Ojabo will need time to rehab his injury, but many Ravens have come back strong from Achilles injuries. Once Ojabo does, he has the talent to form a dynamic pass rushing duo opposite Odafe Oweh, a player with a similar backstory.

The post Ravens add two more value picks on defense with Ojabo and Jones appeared first on The Sports Daily.

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Ravens add two more value picks on defense with Ojabo and Jones