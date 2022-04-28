Welcome to the 2022 NFL Draft! We will be providing live updates and analyses throughout the first round.
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022
The best sports betting sites are giving away free bets and sports betting offers for the 2022 NFL Draft. With up to $6,375 in free bonus cash up for grabs, football fans can cash in on NFL Draft day.
Check out the best NFL Draft betting offers below.
1.
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code ‘JOIN125’ to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
2.
3.
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
4.
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
5.
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
NFL Draft 2022: First Round Live Coverage
The draft, which starts at 8 pm on Thursday, April 28th, is set to begin shortly.
Check our live coverage, updates, and reactions for each pick in the NFL Draft First Round.
Round 1, Pick 1: Jacksonville Jaguars — TBD
Jaguars First Round Picks:
- No. 1 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 2: Detroit Lions — TBD
Lions First Round Picks:
- No. 2 Overall
- No. 32 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 3: Houston Texans — TBD
Texans First Round Picks:
- No. 3 Overall
- No. 13 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 4: New York Jets — TBD
Jets First Round Picks:
- No. 4 Overall
- No. 10 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 5: New York Giants — TBD
Giants First Round Picks:
- No. 5 Overall
- No. 7 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 6: Carolina Panthers — TBD
Panthers First Round Picks:
- No. 6 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 7: New York Giants — TBD
Giants First Round Picks:
- No. 5 Overall
- No. 7 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons — TBD
Falcons First Round Picks:
- No. 8 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 9: Seattle Seahawks — TBD
Seahawks First Round Picks:
- No. 9 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 10: New York Jets — TBD
Jets First Round Picks:
- No. 4 Overall
- No. 10 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 11: Washington Commanders — TBD
Commanders First Round Picks:
- No. 11 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 12: Minnesota Vikings — TBD
Vikings First Round Picks:
- No. 12 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 13: Houston Texans — TBD
Texans First Round Picks:
- No. 3 Overall
- No. 13 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 14: Baltimore Ravens — TBD
Ravens First Round Picks:
- No. 14 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 15: Philadelphia Eagles — TBD
Eagles First Round Picks:
- No. 15 Overall
- No. 18 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 16: New Orleans Saints — TBD
Saints First Round Picks:
- No. 16 Overall
- No. 19 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 17: Los Angeles Chargers — TBD
Chargers First Round Picks:
- No. 17 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 18: Philadelphia Eagles — TBD
Eagles First Round Picks:
- No. 15 Overall
- No. 18 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 19: New Orleans Saints — TBD
Saints First Round Picks:
- No. 16 Overall
- No. 19 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 20: Pittsburgh Steelers — TBD
Steelers First Round Picks:
- No. 20 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 21: New England Patriots — TBD
Patriots First Round Picks:
- No. 21 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 22: Green Bay Packers — TBD
Packers First Round Picks:
- No. 22 Overall
- No. 28 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 23: Arizona Cardinals — TBD
Cardinals First Round Picks:
- No. 23 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 24: Dallas Cowboys — TBD
Cowboys First Round Picks:
- No. 24 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 25: Buffalo Bills — TBD
Bills First Round Picks:
- No. 25 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 26: Tennessee Titans — TBD
Titans First Round Picks:
- No. 26 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — TBD
Buccaneers First Round Picks:
- No. 27 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 28: Green Bay Packers — TBD
Packers First Round Picks:
- No. 22 Overall
- No. 28 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 29: Kansas City Chiefs — TBD
Chiefs First Round Picks:
- No. 29 Overall
- No. 30 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 30: Kansas City Chiefs — TBD
Chiefs First Round Picks:
- No. 29 Overall
- No. 30 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 31: Cincinnati Bengals — TBD
Bengals First Round Picks:
- No. 31 Overall
Pick Analysis:
Round 1, Pick 32: Detroit Lions — TBD
Lions First Round Picks:
- No. 2 Overall
- No. 32 Overall
Pick Analysis:
The post NFL Draft 2022 Round 1: Live Updates, Coverage, Picks, and Reactions appeared first on The Sports Daily.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: NFL Draft 2022 Round 1: Live Updates, Coverage, Picks, and Reactions