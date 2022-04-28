Welcome to the 2022 NFL Draft! We will be providing live updates and analyses throughout the first round.

NFL Draft 2022: First Round Live Coverage

The draft, which starts at 8 pm on Thursday, April 28th, is set to begin shortly.

Check our live coverage, updates, and reactions for each pick in the NFL Draft First Round.

Round 1, Pick 1: Jacksonville Jaguars — TBD

Jaguars First Round Picks:

No. 1 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 2: Detroit Lions — TBD

Lions First Round Picks:

No. 2 Overall

No. 32 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 3: Houston Texans — TBD

Texans First Round Picks:

No. 3 Overall

No. 13 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 4: New York Jets — TBD

Jets First Round Picks:

No. 4 Overall

No. 10 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 5: New York Giants — TBD

Giants First Round Picks:

No. 5 Overall

No. 7 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 6: Carolina Panthers — TBD

Panthers First Round Picks:

No. 6 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 7: New York Giants — TBD

Giants First Round Picks:

No. 5 Overall

No. 7 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons — TBD

Falcons First Round Picks:

No. 8 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 9: Seattle Seahawks — TBD

Seahawks First Round Picks:

No. 9 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 10: New York Jets — TBD

Jets First Round Picks:

No. 4 Overall

No. 10 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 11: Washington Commanders — TBD

Commanders First Round Picks:

No. 11 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 12: Minnesota Vikings — TBD

Vikings First Round Picks:

No. 12 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 13: Houston Texans — TBD

Texans First Round Picks:

No. 3 Overall

No. 13 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 14: Baltimore Ravens — TBD

Ravens First Round Picks:

No. 14 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 15: Philadelphia Eagles — TBD

Eagles First Round Picks:

No. 15 Overall

No. 18 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 16: New Orleans Saints — TBD

Saints First Round Picks:

No. 16 Overall

No. 19 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 17: Los Angeles Chargers — TBD

Chargers First Round Picks:

No. 17 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 18: Philadelphia Eagles — TBD

Eagles First Round Picks:

No. 15 Overall

No. 18 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 19: New Orleans Saints — TBD

Saints First Round Picks:

No. 16 Overall

No. 19 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 20: Pittsburgh Steelers — TBD

Steelers First Round Picks:

No. 20 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 21: New England Patriots — TBD

Patriots First Round Picks:

No. 21 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 22: Green Bay Packers — TBD

Packers First Round Picks:

No. 22 Overall

No. 28 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 23: Arizona Cardinals — TBD

Cardinals First Round Picks:

No. 23 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 24: Dallas Cowboys — TBD

Cowboys First Round Picks:

No. 24 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 25: Buffalo Bills — TBD

Bills First Round Picks:

No. 25 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 26: Tennessee Titans — TBD

Titans First Round Picks:

No. 26 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — TBD

Buccaneers First Round Picks:

No. 27 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 28: Green Bay Packers — TBD

Packers First Round Picks:

No. 22 Overall

No. 28 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 29: Kansas City Chiefs — TBD

Chiefs First Round Picks:

No. 29 Overall

No. 30 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 30: Kansas City Chiefs — TBD

Chiefs First Round Picks:

No. 29 Overall

No. 30 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 31: Cincinnati Bengals — TBD

Bengals First Round Picks:

No. 31 Overall

Pick Analysis:

Round 1, Pick 32: Detroit Lions — TBD

Lions First Round Picks:

No. 2 Overall

No. 32 Overall

Pick Analysis:

