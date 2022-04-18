Hiya, kids. I know it’s been over a month. I apologize for not posting sooner. I’ve been trying to put together a proposal for my follow-up to Drunk On Sunday. Of course, there hasn’t been all that much to talk about with the Chargers lately. That’s going to change real soon.

No, I haven’t gotten over that final loss in Vegas. I hope no one in The Organization has either. The reality is that with all the ups and downs of last season, they had their shot in the end. A win would have meant they finished 2-2, instead of 1-3, but more importantly they would have given themselves a new shot in the playoffs. They didn’t and that’s what made the season a failure overall. I think we all have accepted the narrative that the run defense lost us that game. However, Murray is still on the roster and White is not. I see that Brandon Staley has since admitted what everyone suspected, that linebackers aren’t that important to his scheme. However, that doesn’t explain why Murray was on the field, especially since we now know he was injured. I don’t think we need to buy into the belief that Murray was playing because he was drafted so highly. I really don’t think Telesco (or the Spanoses) tell Staley who to play. I certainly hope not. It does suck to see White not only sit on the bench on that final drive, but go the Eagles for seemingly very little. I know that players hit the open market and then see what they can get, but…

We have a ton of new guys to go with the ones we let walk (Chenna and the aforementioned Kyzir). We swapped out Roberts on the return game. I can’t let go of his fumble at the hands of T-Billy anyway. Of course, given that reasoning, Hopkins shouldn’t have gotten to stay. He also faltered when we needed him most, even though he did hit the tying kick.

The offseason program begins today and the draft is next week.

I am not going to act like I know who we should draft. I never have, FAITHFUL READER. as you know. However, we can still dive into that next week.

RLW

