At this time it looks like we will see a first time major champion in golf. After the third round of the 2022 Masters, Scottie Scheffler of the United States leads Australian Cameron Smith by by three strokes. Here is what the fourth round has in store. (All times Eastern).

2:42 pm–Smith and Scheffler tee off…Scheffler’s tee shot puts himself into a little bit of trouble…

2:48 pm–Min Woo Lee of Australia shoots a 30 on the front nine of the final round to get to -2…there have been six golfers in history to have shot a 30 on the front nine in a round at the Masters…they are Johnny Miller of the United States (1975), Greg Norman of Australia (1988), K.J. Choi of South Korea (2004), Phil Mickelson of the United States (2009), Gary Woodland of the United States (2014), and Tony Finau of the United States (2019)…

2:53 pm–Lee is in the top seven, but still not the top Australian as Smith is at -6…

2:53 pm–Smith birdies the first to reach -7…

2:56 pm–Woods finishes the 18th with a par putt which he makes…finishes at +13…

3:14 pm–Finau records first eagle of the day on the 13th hole with a par five…

3:16 pm…Smith birdies the second and is now at -8…one back of Scheffler…

3:19 pm…tough start for Scheffler as he has an arrant tee shot on the third…

3:21 pm…my gut and feeling is that Smith needs to be considered the favourite…

3:23 pm…Woods heads to the clubhouse..one needs to wonder when we will see Woods next

3:25 pm…Will Zalatoris shows great creativity with a remarkable birdie on the ninth…ball goes 90 degrees and moves to +1

3:29 pm–two-horse race at the moment…Scheffler at -9 and Smith at -8…

3:29 pm–great birdie from the rough for Scheffler at the third…it was a 29 yard chip and put Scheffler at -10…anticipation, including by me that Smith could take the lead at the third…now after a bad approach shot by Smith, the Australian returns to -7, and three back of Scheffler…

3:42 pm—Smith bogeys the fourth, and drops down to -6 and out of contention for now at least…with the Scheffler par, Smith will need a a Scheffler error to get back in the hunt…

3:43 pm–a lot of support for McIlroy, who is in third place at -3 with South Korea’s Sungjae Im…

3:54 pm–Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner from Louisville, Kentucky, joins Im and McIlroy at -3…

3:57 pm—Scheffler just misses a birdie chance…records a par on the fifth…

3:59 pm—critical par putt on the fifth by Smith leaves him at -6

3:59 pm—great chip shot for birdie by McIlroy on the 10th puts him at -4…

4:07 pm—Im birdies the seventh to move to -4…

4:19 pm—birdie by Smith puts him at -7…three strokes back of Scheffler

4:20 pm—Scheffler birdies seventh too…he is now at -11 and four up on Smith

4:36 pm–only two golfers have a legitimate chance to win the 2022 Masters…Scheffler at -11 and Smith at -7…

4:38 pm–Ireland’s Shane Lowry birdies the ninth…has three birdies since the fourth hole when he had a triple bogey, to get to -3, and a tie with Thomas for fourth place…still they are a touchdown back of world number one…

4:43 pm—McIlroy eagles 13th hole…second career eagle on the 13th at the Masters…moves him to -6

4:44 pm—another eagle on the 13th…this one to Morikawa…

The post 2022 Masters Live Updates for the Fourth Round at Augusta appeared first on The Sports Daily.

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: 2022 Masters Live Updates for the Fourth Round at Augusta