Not so fast, bud! As the esteemed GK Brizer reminded me in an email today, the New York Football Giants were “depleted” in the Eagles’ recent loss to them.

Plus, I’m being stupidly-try-to-be-funny with that headline. Spiritually speaking, EYE could never condone or enjoy anything close to what the Washington football team is suffering right now in the running out of eligible players.

The Washington Football Team is banged up heading into its Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s nothing new, but the new round of ailments combined with a revised COVID list present new challenges late in the season—as in, there’s a statistical chance they may have to forfeit the game vs. the Eagles.

Landon Collins back against the Dallas Cowboys, but the safety’s spot on the injury list was filled by multiple key offensive players. Terry McLaurin is in the concussion protocol after a nasty fall while attempting to make a catch in the 27-20 defeat. Tyler Larsen, who left the game early in Week 12 and did not play in Week 13, was carted off the field. Taylor Heinicke also left the game with a knee injury and will be monitored this week. Washington got key players likeback against the Dallas Cowboys, but the safety’s spot on the injury list was filled by multiple key offensive players.is in the concussion protocol after a nasty fall while attempting to make a catch in the 27-20 defeat.who left the game early in Week 12 and did not play in Week 13, was carted off the field.also left the game with a knee injury and will be monitored this week. Now add to that: The Washington Football Team has placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List: CB Kendall Fuller

DT Tim Settle

QB Kyle Allen

LB Milo Eifler

S Darrick Forrest DT Matt Ioannidis T Cornelius Lucas TE Sammis Reyes WR Cam Sims



That is a lot of injuries+potential absences to absorb. It’s not that far-fetched to imagine this game will not happen if the NFL decides the Washington team is grossly outnumbered. Washington, which still holds the second-place spot in the division, nearly overcame a 24-0 deficit against the Dallas Cowboys but fell just short in the fourth quarter, dropping to 6-7 on the season and 1-1 in the division.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming out of their bye week after quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the Eagles took a victory over the Jets in Week 13. Philadelphia improved to 6-7 on the season, placing them third in the NFC East. The Eagles are 0-2 against division opponents this season. Let’s assume the game will be played, even if Washington must rely on practice squad guys and street signings. Looks like a clear advantage to Philly, right? Welp, EYE don’t want to bring you down, and yes, the Iggles “should” dominate, but here’s a cautionary tale from Pete Prisco at CBS:

“The easiest way to beat Washington is to throw the ball on them and that’s because the Football Team is surrendering 259.1 pass yards per game, which is the third-worst in the NFL. However, if there’s one team that’s not designed to take advantage of that, it’s definitely the Eagles, who have the third-fewest pass yards in the NFL this year.”

The Eagles have been horrible at home this year (1-4), they’ve been bad against divisional opponents (0-2), but they do have one advantage and that’s the fact that they’ll be coming into this game off a bye. On the other hand, Washington will be coming into this game after getting beat up by Dallas, Taylor Heinicke has a banged up knee and Jonathan Allen likely won’t be playing after being placed on the COVID list Monday and now that I’m looking at it, I’m pretty sure roughly half the team is on the COVID list.

I think that means I have to pick the Eagles. The pick: Eagles 22-19 over Washington

