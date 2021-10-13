TOP STORYLINES from the Brady Bunch:

What Will Come to Pass? – When the Buccaneers’ passing attack gets into a groove and starts making the most out of all of its extreme pass-catching weapons, it can seem almost impossible to stop. That theory will be put to the test on Thursday night, however. Tampa Bay will bring the NFL’s top-ranked passing attack into Philadelphia to kick off Week Six with a matchup against the league’s third-ranked pass defense. The Buccaneers are averaging 349.4 net passing yards a game, which if maintained would break the Denver Broncos’ all-time record of 340.3 per game in 2013. Tom Brady leads the league in passing yards and is second in touchdown passes and he just set a franchise record by extending his streak of passes without an interception to 203. His three top receivers – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown – are all on pace to surpass 1,000 yards this season, and with all three of them on the field it’s a no-win proposition for a defense trying to decide which one to give extra coverage. All of that said, the Eagles are only allowing 194.8 passing yards per game (third) and 6.16 yards per pass play (fourth). And they have come across those rankings honestly, having already faced Kansas City, Dallas, Carolina and Atlanta, all teams that rank among the top 14 in the league in passing yards. Darius Slay is a heady playmaker who already has two interceptions this season and the Eagles don’t stress their secondary with a high amount of blitzes. With Javon Hargrave and his six sacks -most among NFL interior linemen – leading a fierce front four, the Eagles have only blitzed on 14.6% of their defensive snaps, the lowest mark in the league. And yet they still rank third in the NFL with a pressure rate of 34.3%.

Hurts to Think About It – As noted above, the Buccaneers face a different sort of quarterback challenge this week. In their last two wins, the Bucs have gone up against one relatively immobile rookie in New England’s Mac Jones, and a Dolphins quarterback in Jacoby Brissett who spent much of the game gritting through a hamstring injury. Their opponents in Weeks One-Three were all essentially pocket passers – Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford. Now they’ll take their shot at Philly’s Jalen Hurts, who is one of the better running quarterbacks in the league. Kevin Minter, who will likely be filling in for the injured Lavonte David this week, said the Buccaneers have to prepare for expected RPOs and zone-reads, which they have seen very little of so far this season. Defensive lineman Vita Vea, whose Washington Huskies lost to a Hurts-led Alabama squad in the 2016 Peach Bowl, remembers how a quarterback of that variety can cause significant problems. “Any time you face a mobile quarterback it places a threat against you because you know he can extend plays with his feet. I played against him in college and he hurt us a lot with his mobility and his arm, so it will be a tough challenge this week going against a guy like Jalen Hurts that is really mobile and who also can throw the ball.” Hurts not only leads the Eagles in rushing, as mentioned earlier, and is second in rushes with 43, but he has also accounted for three of Philadelphia’s five rushing touchdowns so far. Hurts is an explosive runner; according to NFL Next Gen Stats after Week Three of this season, he had reached 15+ miles per hour on 62.5% of his career runs, and twice this season he’s maxed out above 20 miles per hour. The Buccaneers have the NFL’s best run defense for the third year in a row but Hurts could render their extra-strong interior moot if he can effectively get around the edge multiple times.

Missing in the Middle – Perhaps the most concerning name on the Buccaneers’ Week Six injury report is Tom Brady, who hurt the thumb on his throwing hand early in Sunday’s win over Miami but was able to play through it. Barring a setback, though, it would be surprising if Brady is unable to go in Philadelphia. On the other hand, the Buccaneers appear to be preparing for the absence of linebacker Lavonte David, the team’s long-running captain who suffered an ankle injury in the same game. Veteran Kevin Minter is an able backup who has proved himself time and time again in such situations, but there is little doubt that a defense already hit hard by injuries will miss David for however long he is sidelined. This is just the latest defensive injury the Bucs have had to work around – and they are not alone in such troubles as several teams around the league have recently been stung by a rash of injuries – and at some point the combined stress could start to cause some cracks. Tampa Bay played last Sunday’s game with 75% of their starting secondary out of commission and don’t expect to get cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting back on the field anytime soon. Safety Antoine Winfield might be able to make it back from a concussion that kept him out of the Miami game, though the short week doesn’t help. With the Buccaneers trying to integrate such newcomers as Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir into the defense, it helps to have veteran communicators who can keep everyone on the same page. David obviously fits that ball and will be missed for that reason, beyond just the production he steadily provides.

Midseason Lenny – Leonard Fournette’s star turn in the postseason last year earned him the nickname of “Playoff Lenny,” which further morphed into “Lombardi Lenny” when he played a big role in the Super Bowl LV victory. It doesn’t quite roll of the tongue as well, but perhaps Fournette should know get the moniker, “Midseason Run Game Resuscitating Lenny.” The Buccaneers had little success on the ground in their first three games but still won two of them thanks to their often unstoppable passing attack. However, over the last two weeks the team has started to find some of the offensive balance that Bruce Arians clearly wants. Not only did Fournette run for 91 yards in New England and another 67 on Sunday against the Dolphins, but his high success rate of four-plus-yard carriers has added bite to the Bucs’ play-action game, which they used to great effect this past Sunday. Fournette has clearly taken over the lead role in the backfield, even with Ronald Jones doing good things with his more limited touches, and that’s in part because he’s been getting better and better as a weapon in the passing attack. His last two yards-from scrimmage totals against the Patriots and Dolphins: 138 and 110. Of course, Arians wants some of the credit to be shared with the men paving the way. “I think the blocking unit has been doing a very, very good job. You’re not going to run the ball if your tight ends aren’t blocking. They did a heck of a job. Josh Wells comes in and plays tight end for us some, and that’s big. Again, it’s just the backs finding the holes – the holes are there. We actually left some runs out there [against Miami’ that could’ve been bigger. But yeah, the running game is where it all starts for us because you have to keep them in two dimensions defensively so that they can’t just tee off on the passer.”