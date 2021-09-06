Game 1 in Atlanta is just a few sleeps away. Julio Jones is not in the new picture, he’s a Tennessee Titan now. That’s just one significant part of the novelty which possibly favors the Eagles’ chances over the Dirty Birds.
Both the Eagles and the Falcons have new head coaches. Arthur Smith was named the 18th head coach in Atlanta Falcons history on January 15, 2021 and takes over the club after serving as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator for the last two seasons (2019-2020). During that span, Smith orchestrated one of the NFL’s top offenses with the Titans leading the league in red-zone touchdown percentage (75.2), ranking fifth points per game (27.9) and fifth in total offense (379.6). He oversaw the second-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 153.5 yards per game on the ground.
But Smith can design a good defense, too. Prior to joining the Titans, Smith spent two years as the defensive quality control coach for the Washington Football Team from 2007-08 serving on legendary coach Joe Gibbs’ staff. In addition to his coaching role, he also worked as a college scouting assistant in Washington in 2007. In 2010, Smith worked at Ole Miss as an administrative assistant/defensive intern, primarily working with the linebackers.
There’s legitimate fire at the top of the Falcons’ organization as well. President and CEO Rich McKay, after an offseason where the Falcons hired a new head coach and general manager, traded Julio Jones, and made the highest draft selection since Matt Ryan in 2008, is eager for the Falcons to return to the top of the league.
“When you finish the hiring process and get a new GM and a new coach, you’ve got a lot of turnover. There are a lot of people you know that move on and go to other opportunities. I think what’s good about it is to see a change in direction, a change of philosophy, a change of approach in many areas, and it gives you hope because I’ve seen it be successful before. We have every indication from GM Terry [Fontenot] and HC Arthur [Smith] that they will put us in a position to get the franchise back to where it belongs.”
So this opener will be a clash of two organizations in similar makeover missions and learning new systems, making comparisons based on past performances very difficult.
McKay was asked this question recently: What does success look like for the Falcons this year?
You could almost interchange McKay’s answer with something Howie Roseman or Nick Sirianni would be saying right now about the 2021 Eagles. Both franchises are rowing similar boats.
The Falcons are riding a lot of hope on their #1 draft pick Kyle Pitts.
“I think Terry [Fontenot] and Arthur [Smith] did exhaustive work on the entire draft process and did it the old-fashioned way, literally just going player by player and getting the board set. There was clearly one player rated the highest when we got to pick number four — it really wasn’t close. Sometimes you talk yourself out of it. I’ve done it, and usually, when I did it, I regretted it. It’s better just to take the highest-rated player on the board.”
Matt Ryan is still calling the signals at QB for Atlanta. Dean Pees is their defensive coordinator, and the flexibility Pees has showcased as a defensive play caller has become a staple of his career. With the Falcons in 2021, that flexibility is important to a defense that has: (1) underperformed in recent years and (2) been pieced together this offseason.
So Eagles’ receivers will get a chance to prove their route-running concepts have improved (or not) right off the bat on September 12.
Falcons’ base defense? It’s a philosophy with a foundation based in what Pees wants to accomplish scheme-wise. The word “multiple” is nearly synonymous with Pees at this point in his career. When asked in his introductory press conference what the Falcons base formation would be – a 3-4, 4-3, 4-2-5? – Pees responded with a simple, “Yes.”
“People don’t really know that if I have a corner standing out there and he runs back to the half field or now all of a sudden he’s a corner that’s blitzing or now he’s a corner and he’s playing the curl,” Pees said. “The offenses have to try and figure it out. It’s that conceptually.”
Pees explained it’s that way with the linebackers: “Outside guys know how to play inside.” It’s that way with defensive lineman, too: “All the defensive linemen know how to play all three positions.”
The Eagles completely remade their team from new coaching staff to talent – including barely second-year QB Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan returns with a steady offense, but it’s the defense that’s always in question.
Here is everything you need to know about the Eagles vs Falcons odds heading into Week 1.
|
Sep 12th | 01:00pm
|
Spread
|
Over/Under
|
Moneyline
|
PHI +3.5
-110
|
O 48
-108
|
PHI
+160
|
464 Atlanta Falcons
|
ATL -3.5
-105
|
U 48
-105
|
ATL
-172
Eagles vs. Falcons Key Matchups
Matt Ryan vs. Eagles Secondary: Ryan gets a super talented rookie TE in Kyle Pitts, plus Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage as means to replace any void left by Julio Jones’ departure. The Eagles have a new DC and are confident in both Darius Slay and Steve Nelson as their cornerbacks. If Ryan has time, this will be the most exploitable matchups for the Falcons.
Jalen Hurts vs. Falcons LB: While so much focus will be on how efficient Hurts can be throwing the ball in this new offense – don’t be surprised to see him take off for a couple of big runs. The Falcons will have to spy or sacrifice some deep-middle coverage to keep an eye on him.
Falcons DL vs. Eagles OL: The main strength of the Eagles is their offensive line; they simply haven’t been healthy over the past couple of years. The Falcons have some talent but just can’t put it together on defense. If the Eagles can stay healthy through four quarters of football, it will be plenty to open some wide holes for Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
Both teams – for completely different reasons – are going to be committed to the ground game, which should help move the clock. Mike Davis is Atlanta’s new feature back, and the Eagles boast two young talents in Sanders and Gainwell. Hurts will also be asked to get the ball out fast, and even run a little more than necessary.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: What Eagles fans need to know about the "new" Atlanta Falcons