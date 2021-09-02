Following the waiver wire process on Wednesday, September 1, the Eagles agreed to terms with 15 players to join the practice squad. The Eagles still have two open spots:

S Grayland Arnold

G/T Kayode Awosika

T Le’Raven Clark

WR Travis Fulgham

WR John Hightower

RB Jordan Howard

RB Jason Huntley

CB Michael Jacquet

CB Craig James

DE Matt Leo (international exemption)

G Sua Opeta

C/G Ross Pierschbacher

S Elijah Riley

LB JaCoby Stevens

DT Raequan Williams

The NFL allows for 16 players to be on a practice squad. However, the Eagles are permitted 17 players because they are expected to add defensive end Matt Leo. Leo is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, giving the Eagles an additional slot.

There has been added importance to the practice squad because of rules that were implemented in 2020. Teams are allowed to bring up two players to dress for a game. Teams are also entitled to have six veteran players on their practice squad regardless of how many years they have played in the league.

Interesting to note that the Eagles claimed no one off initial waivers from other teams… Brandon Lee Gowton at BGN.com described his reaction:

“The waiver claiming period is over following NFL roster cuts! Who did the Philadelphia Eagles get? Zero (0) players. No one.

“Huh. That’s … unexpected. Many expected the Eagles to add at least one player to their roster considering they had the No. 6 spot in the wire, which mirrors the 2021 NFL Draft order.

“It’s very possible the Eagles put some claims in on the six players that instead went to the five teams ahead of them.

“It’s also possible the Eagles could still look to sign a player or two who unclaimed after 4:00 PM ET Wednesday. That time marks the soonest Philadelphia can place players on short-term injured reserve.”

In other waiver news, none of the 14 players — including Travis Fulgham — waived by the Eagles on Tuesday were claimed.

That could mean a lot of things, or it could mean nothing at this stage, about the rest of the league’s collective opinion about the Eagles’ reserve talent.