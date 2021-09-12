I like Jason La Canfora for two basic reasons: (1) He’s from my old neighborhood when I lived in Baltimore, and (2) he sounds just like George Costanza on the radio.
Now you and EYE don’t always agree with all of his takes. But I do like this one regarding the Eagles’ 2021 opener against Atlanta today (Sunday 9/12):
Eagles +3.5 at Falcons
“I am trying to figure out why the Falcons are the favorite, outside of them playing at home. But when you consider how many debacles they have had in front of their own fans, how hospitable their dome has been to opponents and the Falcons’ disturbing trend of waiting until November to start playing with a pulse, it’s hard to favor them. Is new rookie coach Athur Smith going to cure all of that in his first game? I strongly favor the Eagles personnel in the trenches on both sides – offensive and defensive line – and their multiplicity in the run game should be a problem for a perennially suspect Atlanta front seven. Matt Ryan does not fare well under pressure at this point, and I suspect he is forced to pick up his feet more than he would like Sunday. Both teams have brand new young coaches, but I favor the guy on the road who doesn’t feel like he needs to put on a show or unveil all of his offensive tricks and bells and whistles. This would be a moneyline play for me. I like the dog to win.”
To me, that’s a good enough omen, too.
There is a feeling around the league that a lot of us are underselling the Eagles in this one, mostly due to the newness of the coaching staff and their collective analytic approach to the preseason. But so far the players have bought in.
Nick Sirianni seems to be taking a page from the John Harbaugh school for virgin head coaches when he fires off this gameday quote:
Well, the moment begins today at 1 P.M. EST….which is probably already Monday in Australia!
