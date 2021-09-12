Eagles +3.5 at Falcons

Sep 10, 2021 at 9:06 am ET:

“I am trying to figure out why the Falcons are the favorite, outside of them playing at home. But when you consider how many debacles they have had in front of their own fans, how hospitable their dome has been to opponents and the Falcons’ disturbing trend of waiting until November to start playing with a pulse, it’s hard to favor them. Is new rookie coach Athur Smith going to cure all of that in his first game? I strongly favor the Eagles personnel in the trenches on both sides – offensive and defensive line – and their multiplicity in the run game should be a problem for a perennially suspect Atlanta front seven. Matt Ryan does not fare well under pressure at this point, and I suspect he is forced to pick up his feet more than he would like Sunday. Both teams have brand new young coaches, but I favor the guy on the road who doesn’t feel like he needs to put on a show or unveil all of his offensive tricks and bells and whistles. This would be a moneyline play for me. I like the dog to win.”

To me, that’s a good enough omen, too.

There is a feeling around the league that a lot of us are underselling the Eagles in this one, mostly due to the newness of the coaching staff and their collective analytic approach to the preseason. But so far the players have bought in.

“Everybody is just honing in on the day and staying in the moment,” linebacker Eric Wilson said in an exclusive interview for the Eagles Insider Podcast. “It’s really great, the culture that we have here, what we stand for on defense. That’s us flying around, playing smart, doing your job and being there for your teammates. We are making sure that we’re on the same page the whole way and on Sunday it’s going to be a matter of going out and doing it.