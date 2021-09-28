When you are completely overrun (literally at times) by Dak and the Boyz, you have to try to learn something from the game tape— then burn it.

The Eagles and their new coaching staff went into the game with a lot of bluster, then quickly discovered how unprepared they were despite obviously putting in the time and effort. That’s a hard pill to swallow.

The Eagles (1-2) got knocked around by their top foe on national television in a 41-21 defeat that was just as concerning as it was ugly.

The coach-quarterback tandem of Sirianni and Jalen Hurts has taken two giant steps back since the Eagles’ convincing Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Sirianni said he beat himself up pretty good over his playcalling against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, and he will no doubt go another 12 rounds with himself this week. While Dallas twisted the Eagles’ defense up with a balanced, hit-you-from-all-sides attack, Philadelphia ran just once in the first quarter and did not log a running back carry until midway through the second quarter. The Eagles were undisciplined and outschemed, and that falls to Sirianni.

Hurts continues to regress after his sharp outing against Atlanta. He threw his first two interceptions of the campaign, including one to Trevon Diggs (wide receiver DeVonta Smith fell down on the play) that was returned for a touchdown. Diggs for his part read the QB’s eyes from the snap on the play and would have intercepted the throw even if Smith had not slipped.

The Eagles’ defense had been the one constant in the early going this season, and it was gashed for 380 yards and 27 first downs against the Cowboys.

Entering the teeth of their schedule — the Eagles play the next four games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders — they are in jeopardy of falling into a big hole if they can’t shake loose from this tailspin.

Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since his injury last season, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 41-21 on Monday night.

“Just thankful for everything that I’ve been through, all of the hard work that made me account for just to be back out here doing what I love,” Prescott said. “It’s the greatest place to play football.”

Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Dalton Schultz had the first two-TD game of his career.

Except for a fumble in the end zone that gave the Eagles (1-2) their first touchdown, Prescott was efficient, going 21 of 26 for 238 yards without an interception in the first NFC East game for both teams.

Prescott’s first game at AT&T Stadium since the season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 last year against the New York Giants was also the return to full capacity after the pandemic-imposed limits last season. There were 93,267 fans inside with the retractable roof open at the $1.2 billion facility.

“A guy like Dak, he’s going to be psyched regardless,” Elliott said. “There’s not any extra he can get besides just the competitor he is, the player he is.”

The Cowboys (2-1) had a 19-1 edge in first downs late in the first half, but the Eagles were down just 20-7 at the break. After Javon Hargrave forced Prescott’s fumble and caught the ball for the score, the Eagles stuffed the QB on a fourth-down sneak at the other end.

Diggs stepped in front of a pass from Hurts to the sideline on the third play of the second half and ran untouched for his first career TD while becoming the first Dallas player with a pick in each of the first three games since Everson Walls in 1985. In effect, that play sealed the win for Dallas.

Diggs and Cincinnati’s Logan Wilson share the NFL lead with three interceptions.

Hurts had completions of 41 yards to Quez Watkins, 38 yards to tight end Dallas Goedert and 27 yards to tight end Zach Ertz while finishing 25 of 39 for 326 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Plenty of the Texas native’s passing yards, and the second TD, came with the game out of reach.

“I didn’t do a good enough job of leading,” Hurts said. “I didn’t do a good enough job of running our offense, doing the things I need to do. This one’s on me.”

Prescott’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Schultz put the Cowboys ahead for good at 14-7 late in the first quarter, and a 2-yarder to Cedrick Wilson on fourth down essentially put the game away at 34-14 early in the fourth.

Any doubt was erased when rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa shared a sack of Hurts on a desperation try on fourth-and-9 midway through the fourth quarter. Odighizuwa had his first career sack in the first half, dropping Hurts for an 11-yard loss.

Schultz, who led Dallas with 80 yards receiving, scored again on a 22-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Tony Pollard added 60 yards rushing on 11 carries as the Cowboys finished with 160 yards on the ground against the NFL’s No. 2 run defense.

“They had a good game plan to run the ball, we were second and 4, second and 3,” Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “One thing we’re known for is stopping the run. We couldn’t get off the field.”

INJURIES:

Eagles: LG Isaac Seumalo was taken off on a cart after injuring his right foot in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were already without LT Jordan Mailata (knee) and RG Brandon Brooks (chest strain). S K’Von Wallace injured his left shoulder in the first quarter trying to tackle Elliott and didn’t return.

Matchup 1st Downs 12 27 Passing 1st downs 11 14 Rushing 1st downs 1 9 1st downs from penalties 0 4 3rd down efficiency 4-12 6-12 4th down efficiency 0-2 1-2 Total Plays 53 71 Total Yards 367 380 Total Drives 12 13 Yards per Play 6.9 5.4 Passing 303 220 Comp-Att 25-39 21-26 Yards per pass 7.4 7.3 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Sacks-Yards Lost 2-23 4-18 Rushing 64 160 Rushing Attempts 12 41 Yards per rush 5.3 3.9 Red Zone (Made-Att) 2-2 4-5 Penalties 13-86 4-37 Turnovers 2 1 Fumbles lost 0 1 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Defensive / Special Teams TDs 1 1 Possession 25:02 34:58

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles crash in 41-21 loss to Dallas