More roster tweaks as promised…

Date Player POS Transaction
Sep 2, 2021 KeeSean Johnson WR Pract. squad add
Sep 2, 2021 Nick Eubanks TE Pract. squad add
Sep 2, 2021 Hassan Ridgeway DT Signed
Sep 2, 2021 Andre Chachere DB Acquired from waiver
Sep 2, 2021 Jack Driscoll OT On IR strained pectoral muscle
Sep 2, 2021 Josiah Scott CB On IR lower body
Sep 2, 2021 Marvin Wilson DT Pract. squad add
Sep 2, 2021 Tyree Jackson TE On IR back
Sep 2, 2021 Grayland Arnold SAF Pract. squad deleted

Scrambling to make room for a high profile addition, I guess, but it seems cruel what happened to Grayland Arnold— he didn’t even get a chance to collect one week of PS salary ($9200)…

The Eagles released safety Grayland Arnold from the practice squad on Thursday.
A rookie free agent out of Baylor in 2020, Arnold played in six games for the Eagles last season, recording 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

Maybe Arnold asked to be let go for another opportunity? Who knows what went down for sure? All EYE know is he looked competent in the preseason action he saw for the most part. He is healthy.  He is young. What happened?

 

