The Eagles released safety Grayland Arnold from the practice squad on Thursday.

A rookie free agent out of Baylor in 2020, Arnold played in six games for the Eagles last season, recording 10 tackles and one pass deflection.

Maybe Arnold asked to be let go for another opportunity? Who knows what went down for sure? All EYE know is he looked competent in the preseason action he saw for the most part. He is healthy. He is young. What happened?