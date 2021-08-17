Jalen Hurts provided a spark that Carson Wentz could not in his rookie season, and it appears that he’s picking up where he left off in his sophomore campaign.

Hurts showed that he can beat defenses with his legs, and that he also has a strong arm to keep opposing teams honest. But physical ability and mechanics aren’t all a quarterback must bring to the table.

Leadership qualities and the ability to command the offense are equally important, and veteran players take note of them. Apparently, Hurts is checking off those boxes, too, according to the latest buzz at training camp.

There is a fast-growing sentiment among #Eagles’ players that Jalen Hurts is undoubtedly the franchise QB. His work ethic, intangibles and overall skill level have captured the entire locker room. Players I’ve spoken with are consistently blown away by Hurts – on/off the field. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 16, 2021

Hurts has struggled with accuracy so far at camp, an issue that he’s had since college. But he’s only in his second season, so hopefully entering training camp as the starter will help get him more reps, which will allow him to improve his mechanics.

Either way, it’s good to see Hurts is winning over his teammates — something Wentz could not do.

