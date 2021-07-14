The vacuum into which real Eagles news had disappeared for almost a month is dissipating.

The team announced on Tuesday that it will hold joint practices during this year’s Training Camp with the New England Patriots and the New York Jets ahead of their respective preseason matchups.

The Eagles report to the NovaCare Complex for the start of 2021 Training Camp in exactly two weeks. The preseason opener is Thursday, August 12 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the other important dates to mark on the calendar:

• Tuesday, July 27 – Report day at the NovaCare Complex

• Wednesday, July 28 – First Training Camp practice

• Sunday, August 8 at 7 PM – First opportunity to see the 2021 Eagles in person during the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field ( First opportunity to see the 2021 Eagles in person during the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field ( Tickets available here now . All proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation .)

• Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 PM – Preseason opener vs. Steelers (NBC10, 94WIP)

