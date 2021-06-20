Guys and gals on the Eagles media beat are scrambling for story ideas right now. It’s June 20, 2021, and there are no breaking Eagles controversies or contract disputes to report. There was basically no mini-camp to observe. Welcome to the void, be thankful there will be a regular season soon enough…

EYE should mention there were a couple of signings in the week prior:

TE Richard Rodgers returns for a fourth season in Philadelphia after registering 24 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (four starts) last season. Those were all his highest numbers since originally joining the Eagles in the 2018 campaign.

Originally a third-round pick of the Packers in 2014 out of California, the 29-year-old Rodgers has 145 receptions for 1,518 yards and 15 touchdowns in 84 career regular-season games. The Eagles also agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker. Michael Walker originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Jacksonville in 2019 out of Boston College. He opened the season on the practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster in November of that season. He was utilized as a return specialist in seven games and also contributed a pair of receptions on offense. Walker was placed on Injured Reserve at the end of 2020 Training Camp and later waived with an injury settlement. The 5-11, 195-pound Walker was an All-ACC second-team selection and a second-team All-American by the Sporting News as a senior for his return skills at Boston College. He averaged 25.5 yards per kick return and 13.7 yards per punt return, with a touchdown, in 2018. Offensively, Walker finished his college career with 71 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

