EYE don’t get it, UNLESS it’s an outcome Newman himself asked for… you know, a better opportunity to play with another team?
This guy at 6-4 and 230 has most of the tools you’d want in a QB3 or QB2, that’s a given. He was a legit candidate for the Heisman prior to opting out for COVID.
Newman signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason and news of his departure came shortly after a positive report about him from Gil Brandt. The longtime Cowboys personnel exec and current NFL Media/SiriusXM NFL Radio analyst said he’s spoken to “some folks in the organization who like what they’ve seen” from Newman, but it appears they were not making final decisions about the makeup of the roster. Prior to this sudden release, you could probably pencil in Newman as the next Nate Sudfeld being nurtured for the backup role in Philly.
This is a surprise considering the depth issue and experience level of Philly’s QB situation. Newman will get a call from the Ravens, Cardinals, or Seahawks. Perhaps that’s the real motive behind the release— no guaranteed money was involved in the signing by the Eagles, possibly because Newman and his agent made it clear from the beginning that they wanted to keep their options open.
And Newman is/was good enough as a QB prospect to deserve a leeway clause in his UDFA commitment.
There will be more clarity on all these mystery waivers in days ahead.
